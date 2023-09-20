"What a start to our AG campaign"- Twitter explodes after Indian volleyball team's thrilling 3-2 victory vs South Korea

In a nail-biting showdown at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Zhejiang, the Indian men's volleyball team stunned the world by defeating higher-ranked South Korea 3-2.

The match, which lasted for five intense sets, saw India overcoming three-time champions Korea with a final scoreline of 25-27, 29-27, 25-22, 20-25, and 17-15. It was a display of sheer determination from the team that left fans on the edge of their seats throughout the encounter.

Amit Gulia and Ashwal Rai emerged as the heroes of the hour with their stellar performances. This victory not only placed India at the top of their group but also added five valuable points to their tally, bringing them one step closer to glory at the Asian Games.

Fans of Indian volleyball are overjoyed by this incredible feat. Many took to social media to express their excitement and pride. Sony Sports, the official broadcaster, celebrated the win on Twitter, further igniting the fans' passion.

Joy Bhattacharya, an avid volleyball enthusiast and the CEO of the Prime Volleyball League, enthusiastically shared his thoughts on Twitter. The Pundit took to Twitter, expressing the collective sentiment of fans, with a tweet that resonated deeply.

"Beating the Asian Games silver medalist! Such a huge emotional win. This journey began 2 years ago, and finally we are seeing international results!" he said.

Veteran commentator and sports professional, Suhail Chandok tweeted, writing:

Many fans have also expressed their joy on Twitter. One elated fan tweeted:

"Volleyball is a game played from the hills to the plains of India at every nook and corner, still, we lacked in this game at the international level. It's really great news for volleyball lovers like me."

Another fan expressed how the day had begun with disappointment as India's football team suffered a loss, but it ended with a thrilling victory for the volleyball team. He tweeted:

"Today started with the disappointing news of India losing 5-1 against China at the #AsianGames2023 football. But it ended with the Indian Volleyball team defeating last year's silver medalist South Korea in a nail-biting five-set game."

Here are more Twitter reactions:

"I am very happy for the team, and I hope our boys pick it up from here" - Coach Jaideep Sarkar praises Indian volleyball team

India's monumental win over South Korea has not only propelled them into the knockout round of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou but has also sparked a significant shift in the perception of the sport in India.

During the Jakarta 2018 edition of the tournament, India's placement was at the 12th position, making their current accomplishment even more extraordinary.

Coach Jaideep Sarkar also shared in the joy, emphasizing the significance of this win, stating:

"I am very happy for the team, and I hope our boys pick it up from here. It is a big morale booster for us as it is rare to defeat a team like Korea. This will act as a motivator for us."

Ashwal Rai, who delivered an outstanding performance during the match, stated:

"The match was swinging here and there. We decided to hang out there and control the pace of the game. It is an important win for us as a lot of people are watching this, and we want to do well in the round of 12."

As the Indian team prepares for their next challenge, facing either Chinese Taipei or Mongolia in the next round, the nation stands united in its support.