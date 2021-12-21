Wrestler Bajrang Punia to visit Aarohi Model School in Panipat 

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is slated to visit the Aarohi Model School to participate in the 'Meet the Champions' initiative in Panipat, Haryana on December 23, Thursday.

The 'Meet the Champions' program is an initiative organized to inculcate importance of fitness, balanced diet and sports among the young students. The Sports Authority of India and Ministry of Education are putting in joint efforts to run the 'Meet the Champions' program over the next two years.

Bajrang Punia is a 2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist. He defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's freestyle 65 kg bout.

Bajrang took to social media to express his happiness towards the initiative.

"I am very happy that I in the next episode of Meet the Champions I will be visiting the famous Aarohi Model School in Panipat on December 23.There I will talk with the kids about the importance of sports and balanced diet," wrote Bajrang Punia.

#AmritMahotsav #Tokyo2020 Olympics Bronze medalist @BajrangPunia 🤼‍♂️ will interact with school children at Aarohi Model School, Panipat.So, don't forget to pin down extra notes on balanced diet, sports, fitness & more🙂Mark your 🗓️ for Thursday 23rd Dec 2021Stay tuned!! #Tokyo2020 Olympics Bronze medalist @BajrangPunia 🤼‍♂️ will interact with school children at Aarohi Model School, Panipat.So, don't forget to pin down extra notes on balanced diet, sports, fitness & more🙂Mark your 🗓️ for Thursday 23rd Dec 2021 Stay tuned!!#AmritMahotsav https://t.co/zjCJ0BcXCk

Appreciating the efforts of the grappler, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude towards wrestler Bajrang Punia on social media as well.

"This will not only be an interesting program for the children, but it will also motivate them to pursue sports as well as life," wrote PM Modi.

Neeraj Chopra interacts with students at Sanskardham in Ahmedabad

2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Champion Neeraj Chopra interacted with students from over 75 schools at Sanskardham, Ahmedabad on December 4.

Earlier this month, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj commenced an ambitious outreach program. It is organized with the view of "a newer, healthier and fitter India." It is being conducted to connect India’s ace athletes with school children.

Neeraj participated in the initiative envisioned by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative is meant to boost and introduce the importance of a balanced diet (Santulit Aahar), fitness and sports among the students.

“When he hosted us after the Olympics, the Hon’ble Prime Minister shared his vision of a new, healthier and fitter India. I am happy to set the ball rolling in this special initiative of visiting schools and in my own way sharing some knowledge that can help the students and realise the Prime Minister’s dream of India becoming a more sporting nation,” said Neeraj Chopra.

