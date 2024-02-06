“You’re an oddly smart guy”: 50 Cent's bold Timberwolves claim of winning the championship this year gets A-Rod's nod

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the teams to watch out for this season, and their dominance has left rapper/actor 50 Cent convinced that the team is heading toward winning the championship this season. In agreement with him was former baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez, better known as A-Rod.

The latter also co-owns the T-Wolves and was in attendance to watch the team take on the Houston Rockets at Target Center. He was spotted sitting next to the 'In da Club' star and the two had a conversation that saw 50 Cent take to Instagram to share his two cents on the whole encounter.

Posting a series of images, the 48-year-old shared a quick snippet of his conversation with A-Rod:

I told @arod 🤔 I think the Timberwolves win the championship this year. He smiled at me and said 50 you know, you’re an oddly smart guy YOU’RE RIGHT! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @timberwolves

Both the rapper and the former baseball star have reasons to believe Minnesota can get their hands on the Larry O'Brien. The team has played some quality basketball this season, and their recent 111-90 win over the Rockets placed them second in the West with the same record as the top-placed OKC Thunder. With a 35-15 record to show for, the Wolves have positioned themselves as playoff entrants to go deeper in the postseason.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the necessary firepower to win the NBA championship this season

It's worth noting that the Minnesota Timberwolves have never made the NBA Finals. The only time they came close was when the Kevin Garnett-led team reached the Western Conference Finals in 2004. Since then, the franchise has always been a midfield team labeled as potential playoff contenders.

After acquiring Rudy Gobert last season, the hope was that the defense heavy team would go the distance, but they crashed out in the first round after the Denver Nuggets beat them, on the way to their maiden title.

This season, the Timberwolves boast of better chemistry, health, and a rich vein of form that has seen them stay in the top spot since the start of the edition, making a case for themselves as serious contenders.

The team also has their 'Big 3' of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Gobert while the core pieces of Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Mike Conley Jr., and Kyle Anderson provide depth and versatility.

Up next, the Wolves play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, followed by a stern contest against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks.