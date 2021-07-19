Meet the athletes from North-East India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

With the Tokyo Olympics around the corner, the Indian contingent is all set to make a good impression. The team consists of athletes from around the country, including a few from the North-Eastern states.

Several athletes from North-Eastern states have represented India at the Summer Games, including Kunjarani Devi, Shiva Thapa, Mary Kom, Jitu Rai and others. Their enormous contributions have helped India win individual and group medals in past editions of the Olympics.

There will be eight Indian athletes hailing from four North-Eastern states at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Let's see who they are and where they come from.

Click here - Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule

Hon'ble Minister of I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri @ianuragthakur encouraged & motivated Athletes by cheering for them



Watch the moments from Sending off ceremony held on 17 July for #Tokyo2020 bound Indian Contingent#Cheer4India @PMOIndia @NisithPramanik @YASMinistry pic.twitter.com/99zd20E3mS — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 19, 2021

Also read: Indian athletes happy with 'Desi Menu' at Games Village of Tokyo Olympics 2020

List of North-East Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

#1 Lovlina Borgohain (Assam)

Lovlina Borgohain is the only athlete from Assam at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old Borgohain hails from Assam's Golaghat district.

Lovlina Borgohain secured her Olympic berth after winning the 69 kg category at the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in March 2020. She first shot to fame with a bronze medal in the welterweight category at the 2018 World Women’s Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

Lovlina will look to put her best foot forward at the Tokyo Olympics this month. Her campaign begins on 24th July 2021.

Also read: State-wise split: Where do the Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian boxers come from?

#2 Mary Kom (Manipur)

Mary Kom is one of India's stars at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 36-year-old mother of three hails from Kangathei village in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The six-time world champion made her Summer Games debut at the 2012 London Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in the women's flyweight category. Mary Kom failed to qualify for Rio 2016, losing in the second round at the World Championships.

Mary Kom successfully booked her Tokyo berth by advancing to the semi-final at the Asian Qualifiers in March 2020. The quadrennial event in Japan will be her final Summer Games.

Also read: Indian boxers rankings according to their medal chances at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

#3 Lalremsiami (Mizoram)

Lalremsiami is a hockey player from Mizoram. The 21-year-old is a member of the Indian women's hockey team heading to the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She is a native of Aizawl, Mizoram.

Lalremsiami has been a member of the national women's hockey team since 2017. She was part of the team that won gold at the 2017 Asia Cup and silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, where she scored four goals.

Lalremsiami will play as a forward for the Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also read: Indian hockey at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, and live streaming details

#4 Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Manipur)

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu hails from the Nongpok Kakching village of Imphal East in Manipur. The 26-year-old is the only weightlifter from India to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 based on the Absolute World Rankings.

Mirabai Chanu made her Summer Games debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she failed to lift the weight in all three attempts in the clean and jerk section. The following year, she became the world champion in the women's 48 kg category at the World Weightlifting Championships.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in the 48 kg category. In 2020, she set a world record in clean and jerk by lifting 119 kg and won bronze at the Asian Weightlifting Championships.

Mirabai Chanu heads to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as one of India's medal hopefuls. Her campaign begins on 24th July 2021.

Also read: Olympics ki Aasha: How Mirabai Chanu is carrying India's weightlifting hopes

#5 Tarundeep Rai (Sikkim)

Tarundeep Rai is an Indian archer from the Namchi district of Sikkim. The 37-year-old will represent the country in the men's individual and team events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tarundeep made his Summer Games debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he finished 32nd in the individual ranking round and 11th in the team event. At London 2012, he came 31st in the individual ranking round and 12th in the team ranking.

Tarundeep Rai secured his Olympic berth by winning the silver medal in the men's recurve team at the 2019 World Archery Championships held in Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Tokyo 2020 will be his final Summer Games.

Also read: Explained: Recurve event in archery and Indians who can win medals at Tokyo Olympics

#6 Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (Manipur)

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam is a member of the Indian women's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She hails from Imphal, Manipur.

The 29-year-old has been part of the national hockey team since 2014. She helped the team win the bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. Sushila Chanu was appointed as captain of the women's team for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam will play as a halfback for the Indian team at the quadrennial event in Japan.

Also read: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats - Indian Women's hockey team at Tokyo Olympics 2020

#7 Shushila Devi Likmabam (Manipur)

Shushila Devi Likmabam is a female judoka who will represent India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 26-year-old hails from Manipur.

Shushila Devi first shot to fame after winning a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She qualified for her debut Summer Games after the International Judo Federation confirmed her qualification status last month. Shushila was awarded one of the continental quotas in the 48 kg category for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Shushila Devi lost in the first round at the World Judo Championships in June 2021. However, her impressive performance put her in seventh spot on the Asian list with 989 points.

Sushila Devi Likmabam seals Tokyo 2020 berth in judo 🇮🇳👏



The Indian judoka has been awarded the continental quota in the women’s extra-lightweight (48kg) division 🥋💪#sushiladevilikmabam #tokyo2020 #tokyoolympics #india #Judo pic.twitter.com/sUsyzvm6Kj — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 26, 2021

Also read: Sushila Devi at Tokyo Olympics Judo: When and Where to watch, timings(IST), schedule and live streaming

#8 Nilakanta Sharma (Manipur)

Nilakanta Sharma is a male hockey player hailing from Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai in Imphal East, Manipur. The 26-year-old is a member of the Indian hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Nilakanta Sharma was part of the Indian junior team that won the gold medal at the 2016 Men's Junior World Cup. In 2018, he helped the senior men's hockey team clinch the Asian Champions Trophy.

Nilakanta Sharma will play as a midfielder for the Indian team at the Olympics.

Also read: Indian hockey team can win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, says Dilip Tirkey

Edited by SANJAY K K