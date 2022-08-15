Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 4, Aug 15

The Odisha Juggernauts team, backed by the government of Odisha, will take on the Chennai Quick Guns in the second match of the day at the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) on August 15. It is the overall fourth match of the inaugural season of the league.

Chennai Quick Guns will be under pressure after suffering a big defeat at the hands of Telugu Yoddhas in the second match of the season. The captain, Amit Patil, and vice-captain, Mahesh Shinde, will have a few things to discuss before they come out to face the Juggernauts.

Odisha Juggernauts, led by Eklavya awardees Milind Dilip Chavarekar and Dipesh Vijay More, will be looking to win their first match of the season. Their team looks like a good mix of young and experienced players and will surely give the Quick Guns a tough time. Head coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma is confident the captains will be able to inspire the team to lift the cup in the inaugural season of the league.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns, Match 4, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Monday, August 15, 2022, at 8:45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Chennai Quick Guns will win the game because of the sheer experience the players have. Having already played one match in the tournament, they are familiar with the conditions and should have the edge.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns match prediction: Quick Guns to win Match 4 of UKK 2022

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Read: Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Full schedule, matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Odisha Juggernauts Chennai Quick Guns 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee