Olympic torch reaches Shizuoka: A look at three Olympic greats from the city

With a month to go until the start of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the traditional Olympic torch reached Japan's south coast city of Shizuoka. The city is known for its view of Mount Fuji.

The Olympic torch will be in Shizuoka from June 23, for the next three days. The torch will make its way across the region and conclude its journey for this leg on June 25 in Fujinomiya City.

On its way to Fujinomiya City, the flame will take a stop at Fuji City on June 24 which is the gateway to Mt. Fuji.

With the Olympic flame currently placed in Shizuoka, it is worth recalling that the city has gifted Japan three great Olympic icons. Kyoko Iwasaki, Murofushi Koji, and Mima Ito trace their origins to Shizuoka. Here is a quick look at their careers and their success at the biggest sporting event - the Olympics.

Kyoko Iwasaki

Kyoko Iwasaki standing third from left at the unveling of Tokyo 2020 Victory Ceremony Podium, Costume, Music and Medal Tray

At 14 years and 6 days, Kyoko Iwasaki became the youngest ever swimmer to claim an Olympic title. Iwasaki had won the 200m breaststroke event at the Barcelona Olympics 1992. Iwasaki's win also meant that she became the second Japanese woman in 56 years to win gold in the event.

It has been nearly three decades since her famous win, but no swimmer has managed to break Iwasaki's record.

Koji Murofushi

Koji Murofushi in action at the 13th IAAF World Athletics Championships Daegu 2011

Koji Murofushi scripted history when he won gold in the men's hammer throw at the Athens Olympics 2004. Murofushi threw the hammer at a distance of 82.91m to claim the top-honour. With the gold, Murofushi became the first Asian to win gold in a throwing event. Murofushi then went on to win bronze in the same event at the 2012 London Olympics.

Mima Ito

Mima Ito in action at ITTF Team World Cup

At 10, Mima Ito is the youngest table tennis player to win a match at the senior national championships. Over the next four years she broke into the top-10 rankings. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Mima Ito won bronze medal in the women's team event. With bronze medal around her neck, she became the youngest table tennis Olympic medallist, aged 15 years and 300 days.

Outside the Olympics, Mima Ito has eight ITTF World Tour women’s singles titles to her name.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mima Ito will partner Jun Mizutani and the two are firm favorites to win gold in the mixed event.

Edited by Diptanil Roy