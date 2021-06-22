Usain Bolt, Naomi Osaka feature in Tokyo Olympics 2020 film

With a month to go for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to get underway, the official Olympics website and the official Youtube channel of the Olympics have released a new video.

The video has been titled "The World Only Moves Forward When We Move Together" and the it is being promoted on social media with #StrongerTogether.

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka are two of the most prominent athletes to feature in the video.

Other sporting stars who could be seen in the video are American professional skateboarders Tony Hawk and Nyjah Huston, Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini, Canadian sprinter Andre Degrasse and American gymnast Simone Biles.

The video promotes the idea of togetherness and inclusivity.

According to Olympics.com, the idea of the video is to celebrate the strength, resilience and determination of Olympic athletes and to bring hope, unity and inspiration to people around the world.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Paralympic Games 2021 posters released

Along with the video, two posters have also been released which will be symbolizing and promoting the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Paralympic Games 2021.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) had invited artists from all over the world to design the posters. The final two posters were chosen from 20 entries that the IOC and IPC had received.

Graphic designer Tokolo Asao, the man behind Tokyo Olympic 2020's emblem, has painted the poster for the summer games.

The poster for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is called "Harmonized Chequered Emblem Study for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

“The poster is like a baton that is passed on to future generations. As a symbol of the Tokyo 2020 Games that will mark an important milestone in Olympic history, I hope the poster will be passed on and cherished for many years to come,” Tokolo said.

The poster for the Paralymic Games has been the outcome of three Japanese artists, goo choki par.

It is the first time that a separate poster will be used for a Paralympic Games.

“We would be happy if the Paralympic poster we designed for Tokyo 2020 Games will inspire and motivate the athletes today as well as in the times to come,” Goo Choki Par said in their statement.

The two posters chosen for the games will be used for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 games. All 20 posters will be on display at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo until September 5.

Edited by Prem Deshpande