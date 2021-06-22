Tokyo Olympics to take place with 50% fan attendance this year

On Monday, Tokyo Olympics organizers agreed to allow spectators at 50% capacity. This is provided that not more than 10,000 spectators are allowed to enter each venue at the Games.

According to reports, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike finalized a policy on the spectator cap earlier on Monday. The Games attracted a lot of controversy earlier in 2021 when it was reported that they will not allow international spectators at the venue, including family members of the athletes.

Even though things are roughly back on track now, a lot has changed at the micro level due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open were both played in a bubble in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In that context, the Olympics will have a few different guidelines for its bubble compared to the traditional tournaments. Unlike this year's Happy Slam, where players were required to quarantine for 14 days before boarding the plane Down Under, the Olympians will not have to quarantine before they arrive in Tokyo.

The other rules will be the same for the tennis players: they’re supposed to wear masks and maintain social distance, avoid public sites and undergo daily testing at the Olympic Village.

The Tokyo Olympics will also reportedly be following the same schedule as before, with the Games all set to kick-off on July 23. The Olympic organizers, as well as the Paralympic organizers, have left no stone unturned in holding the international event safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, many Japanese citizens are still concerned about a rebound in COVID-19 cases if the Games are held. A poll showed 86% of the public fearing a rise in COVID-19 cases if the Olympics take place.

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem out of Tokyo Olympics 2021, Serena Williams might pull out soon

The last few months had left the possibility of staging the Tokyo Olympics hanging for a while, with multiple waves of COVID-19 bringing the whole world down to its proverbial knees.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics recently, citing their own share of reasons later. Meanwhile, former gold medalist Serena Williams has also hinted that she might pull out of the event.

Rafael Nadal first hinted that he would be skipping the Tokyo Olympics a month ago, asserting that he was looking to economize his schedule due to his age. This prompted him to not play at the Games - which will not be offering any ATP points.

The Spaniard withdrew from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics soon after, meaning the native fans won't be able to see the 2-time gold medalist take centre stage at the Olympics.

Thiem, on his part, cited his poor preparations for the event as the reason behind his decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. The Austrian is currently in a slump as far as his form is considered, having lost nearly half of the matches he has played this season thus far.

Serena Williams also hinted earlier that she might not board the plane to Tokyo, due to the Olympic committee's rule of not allowing international visitors and fans at the event. The 23-time Majors winner is admittedly unwilling to stay away from her daughter Alexis for the entirety of the event.

