Paralympics 2021: 6 Indians who have been ranked World No. 1 in their events

Paralympics 2021 is all set to begin on August 24. India has sent its largest-ever contingent of 54 para-athletes to the event in Tokyo.

The 19-member team that went to Rio last time was successful in winning four medals for the country.

This time around, with increased strength and a renewed spirit, India will be hoping for an even better performance from their para-athletes.

India will be competing in nine different sports at the quadrennial event in Tokyo. Athletes like Mariyappan Thanagevlu, Devendra Jhajharia and Varun Singh Bhati will once again compete for the top prize in para-sports.

However, there are a few more Indians that have proven to be the favorites going into the games. These athletes have achieved World No. 1 status and will be gunning for gold at the event in Tokyo.

Ahead of the Paralympics 2021, here are six such Indians who are ranked World No. 1.

# Sharad Kumar [Men's high jump T42]

Sharad Kumar has been around in the para circuit for a long time now. The Indian is a two-time Asian Champion and holds the continental record for the T42 event.

He is also a two-time silver medalist at the World Championships. His brilliant performance at the 2019 World Championships helped him win a silver and book his place at the Para Games in Tokyo.

Sharad was regarded as one of the biggest prospects at the event in Rio. However, to his disappointment he finished sixth.

The defeat motivated Sharad to work even harder for future events. He flew to Ukraine to train under coach Nikitin Yevhen, who was earlier a coach for the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The move has paid off well, as he has been performing amazingly at international competitions recently.

Sharad, who also won silver at the Fazza International Grand Prix in Dubai, will be hoping to keep his past disappointments aside and give his best to win a medal in Tokyo.

# Navdeep [Men's Javelin throw F41]

Navdeep first grabbed headlines with his stunning performance at the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games. The youngster booked his place for the Paralympics after a splendid display at the 12th Fazza International Grand Prix in Dubai.

Navdeep bagged the gold medal there with a stunning 43.58 meter throw. If he replicates a similar performance at the Paralympics 2021, the Indian can definitely win a medal for India.

With hard work, dedication and perseverance, Navdeep has turned his #Paralympics dream into reality and is all pumped up to give his 100%.



Send in your wishes for him with #Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Et8GeRUowx — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 12, 2021

# Sumit Antil [Men's Javelin throw F64]

Sumit Antil came into the limelight after he bettered the world record at the National Para Athletics Championships. The Indian rose to the occasion and executed a 66.90 meter throw to take the gold at the event.

While his throw will not be considered a world-record because of the rules laid by the IPC, Sumit will be determined to repeat his exploits at the Para Games in Tokyo.

His coach believes that he has the potential to breach the 70-meter mark and is set to showcase a splendid performance in Tokyo.

Let's meet another Para Javelin Thrower, Sumit Antil



6 years ago, a tractor hit his bike and his left leg had to be amputated. However a prosthetic leg didn't let him give up on his sporting dreams



We wish him all the very best 💪#india #teamindia #paralympics #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/AsVBSFoI5z — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 20, 2021

# Pramod Bhagat [Men's Badminton SL3-SL4]

Pramad Bhagat is one of the most decorated athletes in para-badminton. The 33-year-old is a four-time BWF World Championships medalist. He has also won a gold medal and a bronze medal at the singles and doubles events respectively.

Having won possibly everything in badminton, Pramod will now aim to rise to Paralympic glory.

He has been preparing tirelessly for the event with national coach Gaurav Khanna and looks all prepped up to compete against the best para shuttlers in the world.

In an official interview with Sportskeeda, Pramod said:

"There will be pressure on me to win the gold medal in both singles and mixed doubles where I am partnering with Palak Kohli. There has always been pressure on me to win and that has been my biggest motivator and has also pushed me to succeed and be at the top of my game."

# Manoj Sarkar [Badminton, Men's Doubles SL3-SL4]

Manoj Sarkar has been competing at international para competitions for a long time now. He has won a bronze and a gold medal at the BWF World Championships in 2019.

He, along with his compatriot Pramod Bhagat, have been dominating the para-circuit for quite some time. The duo is ranked World No. 1 in the doubles category, but will not be competing in the men's doubles event.

Sarkar, who is currently World No. 3, will be looking to replicate his brilliance from the World Championships at the Para Games in Tokyo.

# Parul Parmar [Women's Singles SL3]

PM @narendramodi interacts with Para Shuttler Parul Parmar



I started playing badminton to stay fit and have a healthy lifestyle, eventually, I started competing and winning awards: Parul Parmar #Cheer4India #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/awddeX5pwv — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 17, 2021

Parul Parmar is one of the legends in the Para shuttling world. The veteran has been competing in the para circuits for a long time now.

The introduction of badminton into the games in Tokyo is a perfect chance for the 48-year-old to win a medal and cement her place as one of the best para-shuttlers in the country.

A three-time world champion, Parul is one of India's biggest medal prospects for at the games in Tokyo. Her experience of competing at the top level could be key when she faces off against a stacked group of athletes at the quadrennial event.

Where to watch Paralympics 2021 in India?

The Paralympic Committee of India has awarded Eurosport India the official broadcasting rights of the Paralympics 2021 in the country. This will be the first time Eurosport will cover a multi-sport event in India.

The telecast for this year's Paralympics will start with the archery event on August 27. DD Sports will also be telecasting the event for the viewers in India.

Related: Full list of Indian male athletes who have qualified for Paralympics 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar