SAI issues advisory, instructs NSF's to exercise caution while planning foreign tournaments

The SAI's advisory comes in the wake of fears arising due to Coronavirus

What's the story?

The Government of India has advised all the National Sports Federations (NSF's) to be careful while planning all foreign competitions. The federations have been told to exercise caution while planning training sessions for teams and individual athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

In case you didn't know

The advisory has been issued in light of the outbreak of Coronavirus which has claimed over 3000 lives. Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in the sporting world, and a lot of sporting competitions and qualifying tournaments have been cancelled due to it. 2020 is a crucial year in the world of sports with the Olympics scheduled to be held in Tokyo in July and August.

The heart of the matter

The Sports Authority of India issued the advisory on Wednesday and it has been sent to all the NSFs. An excerpt from the advisory reads:

"While the government understands the criticality of ranking tournaments and Olympic qualifiers, you would understand that the health of our athletes takes precedence. Therefore we would like to request the NSFs to adhere by the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines"

What's next?

Earlier, The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had issued its own health advisory on the Coronavirus on 19th February. Albeit the IOC is confident and positive about the timely and successful conduction of the tournament.