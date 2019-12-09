South Asian Games 2019: India's schedule and match list for December 9th
Action from Day 8 of the South Asian Games 2019 saw India extend their lead at the top of the South Asian Games 2019 Medal tally as the Indian contingent crossed the 250-mark in terms of the overall medals won.
India's medal tally at the South Asian Games 2019 stood at a total of 252 medals - 132 Gold medals, 79 Silver Medals and 41 Bronze medals as they continued to dominate proceedings across a wide variety of sporting disciplines.
The Indian athletes continued to express their dominace over their fellow South Asian nations in sports like Lawn Tennis, Shooting, Swimming, Fencing and Wrestling which together saw a lot of gold medals being added to India's medal count.
Rio Olympics bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik won the gold medal in Women's 62 kg category event as wrestlers picked up four gold medals across various different weight categories.
Indian Men's and Women's Kabaddi teams will be up for gold medals to clinch on Day 9 of the South Asian Games 2019 as they take on Sri Lanka and Nepal respectively. Indian Women's Football team will take on the host nation Nepal football team in the gold medal match as they aim to complete a hat trick of gold medals at the South Asian Games.
Fencing, Boxing and Swimming are some of the sports where the Indian athletes will be up for increasing the gold medals in the overall medal count at the South Asian Games.
Here is the Day 9 South Asian Games 2019 Schedule for India.
Archery
08:30 AM - 09:00 AM - 1/4 Team Elimination Recurve Men + Recurve Women
08:30 AM - 09:00 AM - 1/4 Team Elimination Compound Men + Women
09:15 AM - 09:45 AM - Team Semi Final Recurve Men + Recurve Women
09:15 AM - 09:45 AM - Team Semi Final Compound Men + Compound Women
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM - Recurve Team Men Bronze Medal Match
10:45 AM - 11:15 AM - Recurve Team Women Bronze Medal Match
11:30 PM - 12:00 PM - Compound Team Men Bronze Medal Match
12:10 PM - 12:40 PM - Compound Team Women Bronze Medal Match
01:30 PM - 02:00 PM - Recurve Team Men Gold Medal Match
02:10 PM - 02:40 PM - Recurve Team Women Gold Medal Match
02:50 PM - 03:20 PM - Compound Team Men Gold Medal Match
03:30 PM - 04:00 PM - Compound Team Women Gold Medal Match
Basketball
10:00 AM - Men's Semi Final 1
12:15 PM - Men's Semi Final 2
2:30 PM - Women's Semi Final 1
4:45 PM - Women's Semi Final 2
Basketball 3x3
10:00 AM - Men's Semi Final 1
10:30 AM - Men's Semi Final 2
11:30 AM - Men's Third Place Playoff
12:00 PM - Women's Final
12:30 PM - Men's Final
Boxing
1:30 PM - Final Session 7
Fencing
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Women's Epee Team Direct Elimination
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Men's Sabre Team Direct Elimination
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Men's Foil Team Event Direct Elimination
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Women's Epee Team Event - Semi Finals
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Men's Foil Team Event - Semi Finals
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Men's Sabre Team - Semi Finals
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM - Women's Epee Team Event - Finals
3:45 PM - 4:45 PM - Men's Sabre Team Event - Finals
4:45 PM - 5:45 PM - Men's Foil Team Event - Finals
Football
1:00 PM - India vs Nepal (Women's Gold Medal Match)
Judo
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Women's 70 kg, 78 kg, +78 kg Prelims, Repechage and Semi Finals
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Men's 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, +100 kg Prelims, Repechage and Semi Finals
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Women's 70 kg, 78 kg, +78 kg Finals
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Men's 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, +100 kg Finals
12:45 PM - 1:20 PM - India vs Nepal (Women's Gold Medal Match)
1:45 PM - 2:30 PM - India vs Sri Lanka (Men's Gold Medal Match)
Shooting
Air Pistol Mixed Team - Competition Round and Final
Squash
11:00 AM - Men's Team Round Robin
4:00 PM - Women's Team Round Robin
Swimming
Men's 200m Individual Medley
Women's 200m Individual Medley
Men's 100m Freestyle
Women's 100m Freestyle
Men's 50m Butterfly
Women's 50m Butterfly
Men's 4X100m Medley Relay
Women's 4X100m Medley Relay
Lawn Tennis
Men's Singles Final
Women's Singles Final
Wrestling
09:00 AM - Men's 125 kg category
09:00 AM - Women's 68 kg category