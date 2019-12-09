South Asian Games 2019: India's schedule and match list for December 9th

Indian Men's Kabaddi team will take on Sri Lanka in the gold medal match

Action from Day 8 of the South Asian Games 2019 saw India extend their lead at the top of the South Asian Games 2019 Medal tally as the Indian contingent crossed the 250-mark in terms of the overall medals won.

India's medal tally at the South Asian Games 2019 stood at a total of 252 medals - 132 Gold medals, 79 Silver Medals and 41 Bronze medals as they continued to dominate proceedings across a wide variety of sporting disciplines.

The Indian athletes continued to express their dominace over their fellow South Asian nations in sports like Lawn Tennis, Shooting, Swimming, Fencing and Wrestling which together saw a lot of gold medals being added to India's medal count.

Rio Olympics bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik won the gold medal in Women's 62 kg category event as wrestlers picked up four gold medals across various different weight categories.

Indian Men's and Women's Kabaddi teams will be up for gold medals to clinch on Day 9 of the South Asian Games 2019 as they take on Sri Lanka and Nepal respectively. Indian Women's Football team will take on the host nation Nepal football team in the gold medal match as they aim to complete a hat trick of gold medals at the South Asian Games.

Fencing, Boxing and Swimming are some of the sports where the Indian athletes will be up for increasing the gold medals in the overall medal count at the South Asian Games.

Here is the Day 9 South Asian Games 2019 Schedule for India.

Archery

08:30 AM - 09:00 AM - 1/4 Team Elimination Recurve Men + Recurve Women

08:30 AM - 09:00 AM - 1/4 Team Elimination Compound Men + Women

09:15 AM - 09:45 AM - Team Semi Final Recurve Men + Recurve Women

09:15 AM - 09:45 AM - Team Semi Final Compound Men + Compound Women

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM - Recurve Team Men Bronze Medal Match

10:45 AM - 11:15 AM - Recurve Team Women Bronze Medal Match

11:30 PM - 12:00 PM - Compound Team Men Bronze Medal Match

12:10 PM - 12:40 PM - Compound Team Women Bronze Medal Match

01:30 PM - 02:00 PM - Recurve Team Men Gold Medal Match

02:10 PM - 02:40 PM - Recurve Team Women Gold Medal Match

02:50 PM - 03:20 PM - Compound Team Men Gold Medal Match

03:30 PM - 04:00 PM - Compound Team Women Gold Medal Match

Basketball

10:00 AM - Men's Semi Final 1

12:15 PM - Men's Semi Final 2

2:30 PM - Women's Semi Final 1

4:45 PM - Women's Semi Final 2

Basketball 3x3

10:00 AM - Men's Semi Final 1

10:30 AM - Men's Semi Final 2

11:30 AM - Men's Third Place Playoff

12:00 PM - Women's Final

12:30 PM - Men's Final

Boxing

1:30 PM - Final Session 7

Fencing

09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Women's Epee Team Direct Elimination

09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Men's Sabre Team Direct Elimination

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Men's Foil Team Event Direct Elimination

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Women's Epee Team Event - Semi Finals

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Men's Foil Team Event - Semi Finals

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Men's Sabre Team - Semi Finals

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM - Women's Epee Team Event - Finals

3:45 PM - 4:45 PM - Men's Sabre Team Event - Finals

4:45 PM - 5:45 PM - Men's Foil Team Event - Finals

Football

1:00 PM - India vs Nepal (Women's Gold Medal Match)

Judo

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Women's 70 kg, 78 kg, +78 kg Prelims, Repechage and Semi Finals

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Men's 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, +100 kg Prelims, Repechage and Semi Finals

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Women's 70 kg, 78 kg, +78 kg Finals

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Men's 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, +100 kg Finals

Kabaddi

12:45 PM - 1:20 PM - India vs Nepal (Women's Gold Medal Match)

1:45 PM - 2:30 PM - India vs Sri Lanka (Men's Gold Medal Match)

Shooting

Air Pistol Mixed Team - Competition Round and Final

Squash

11:00 AM - Men's Team Round Robin

4:00 PM - Women's Team Round Robin

Swimming

Men's 200m Individual Medley

Women's 200m Individual Medley

Men's 100m Freestyle

Women's 100m Freestyle

Men's 50m Butterfly

Women's 50m Butterfly

Men's 4X100m Medley Relay

Women's 4X100m Medley Relay

Lawn Tennis

Men's Singles Final

Women's Singles Final

Wrestling

09:00 AM - Men's 125 kg category

09:00 AM - Women's 68 kg category