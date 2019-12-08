South Asian Games 2019 Kabaddi Final Preview and Schedule: Indian men's team in the hunt for their 10th Gold medal versus Sri Lanka

Indian men's Kabaddi team

India will square off against Sri Lanka in the men's Kabaddi Gold medal match in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. A young and revamped Indian kabaddi team will be aiming for their 10th Gold medal in South Asian Games history. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan team will be keen on etching their name in the record books by becoming the first-time Gold medalists this year.

Previous Meeting in Preliminary Stage: India defeated Sri Lanka (49-16).

Deepak Niwas Hooda, who was announced as the new captain of India, led his team to remain unbeaten in the preliminary stage. Star-studded raiders like Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, and Naveen Kumar have scored consistent raid points and lead the attack.

The corner duo of Nitesh Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj has remained top-notch with decent support from Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal. As India has changed its starting 7 in almost every fixture, it will be intriguing to see who could get named in the starting seven tomorrow. India has the best players for the job with a balance between experienced raiders and a young defensive unit.

Sri Lankan men's Kabaddi team

The Sri Lankan men's team has been an exciting side in the competition thus far when they defeated the 2016 silver-medalists Pakistan. They gained notable wins over Nepal and Bangladesh in the preliminary stage to appear into the Final for the first time.

Ranidu Chamara has led his team as the skipper along with Chameera Kumar from the corners with the cover duo of Lahiru Sampath and Sinotharan Kaneshrajah. Milinda Chaturanga, who has gained the experience of playing in the Pro Kabaddi League, has lead the attack for Sri Lanka. He will get aided by Samakaroon and Lahiru Kuruppu as support raiders.

Sri Lanka has a mammoth challenge ahead as Indian men's Kabaddi team look favourites to clinch the Gold medal yet again. However, Sri Lanka, having pulled off many surprises in this year's event, could indeed give a competition to the pre-favourites this year. The onus is on them if they can play composed under pressure with proper execution and pull off a bombshell against India in the men's Final.

India vs. Sri Lanka (Men's Gold Medal Match)

Date: 9th December 2019

Time: 01:45 PM - 02:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: APF Hall, Halchowk, Kathmandu

