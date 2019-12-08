South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: Day 7 roundup and analysis, Indian domination continues

Javelin Throw - South Asian Games 2019

The seventh day of South Asian Games 2019 witnessed another stellar performance from the Indian athletes as India crossed the 100 gold medals landmark. They have sealed the top position on the medal tally once again as they have an incredible lead of 67 gold medals over the second-placed Nepal.

India picked up four gold medals in wrestling as Amit Kumar, Pinki, Rahul and Sheetal Tomar all emerged victorious in their respective categories. The shooters too impressed fans by finishing at the pole position in the Mixed 10 meters Air Rifle, Men's 25 Meters Rapid Fire Pistol and Men's 25 Meters Rapid Fire Pistol Team events.

Vinoth Kumar led India's charge in fencing as he captured the gold medal in the Men's Foil event after defeating compatriot Rajeshor Singh in the finale. The Indian kabaddi team too rocked its opponents and advanced in the tourney. Ruchi Mishra, Sridhar Siva and Maana Patel grabbed the gold medals in swimming.

Bangladesh almost doubled its haul of gold medals by winning the gold in women's 76 kg weightlifting, men's 96 kg weightlifting and women's Sabre fencing competition.

Sri Lanka dominated its opponents in athletics

The Sri Lankans ruled the roost in athletics as they won the women's 42 km marathon, men's 4*400 meters relay race, women's 800 meters run, women's Javelin throw and men's 800 meters run. The islanders captured three silver medals in wrestling besides winning the gold in women's +87 kg weightlifting.

The home athletes had an off day on the field as they could only add two more golds to their overnight tally. Nepal's Sangeeta Dhami defeated Bangladesh's Sarker Rime in the women's 55 kg wrestling final whereas Kiran Singh won the gold medal in the men's 42 km marathon race.

Here's a look at the updated medal tally of South Asian Games 2019.

Updated Medal Tally of SAG 2019

India continues to reign the standings with 110 golds, 69 silver medals and 35 bronze medals. The difference between Nepal and Sri Lanka has come down to just 13 gold medals.

It will be intriguing to see if the home team can finish in the top two or no.