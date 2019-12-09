South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: Indian athletes achieve the 150-gold medal mark on Day 9

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 09 Dec 2019, 22:21 IST SHARE

Indian Men's Kabaddi team won the gold medal with a convincing win over Sri Lanka.

The penultimate day of action from the 13th edition of the South Asian Games underway in Kathmandu - Pokhara in Nepal as the Indian contingent continued their impressive show keeping hold of their massive lead at the top of the 2019 South Asian Games medal tally.

The tally now has India pegged at a total of 289 medals with the distribution of medals as 153 gold medals, 92 silver medals and 44 bronze medals across a different number of sporting disciplines.

Indian shooters end with a massive haul of 18 gold medals in Nepal

Shooting saw the last piece of action at the Shooting Range in Satdabato, Nepal as the Indian domination continued with three more gold medals. After the end of all the shooting events, India won a total of 18 gold medals from the total of 20 on offer across the different categories. In addition to the 18 golds, the Indian shooters added 7 silver medals and 4 bronze medals.

On the final day of action, Indian women shooters completed a clean sweep of medals in the Women's 10m Air Rifle as Mehuli Ghosh, Shriyanka Sadangi and Shreya Agarwal got the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. Yogesh Singh and Gurpreet Singh picked up the gold and silver medals respectively in the Men's 25m Centre Fire Pistol event. The final gold medal was won by the Indian team of Annuraj Singh and Kumar Sharma in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Indian Football team complete a hat-trick of gold medals at the South Asian Games

The Indian football team won their third consecutive gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games as they emerged victorious over the host nation Nepal with a 2-0 scoreline. Indian attacker Bala Devi was the star of the show as he grabbed a brace with goals in the 18th and 56th minute to get the gold medal.

Bala Devi ended the tournament as the top scorer with five goals in four matches and India won the gold medal without conceding a single goal, a great feat for the Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan.

Indian Men and Women finished with a double gold medal haul in the Basketball 3x3 event. Sri Lanka and Nepal were the silver and bronze medal respectively in the Women's tournament while Nepal got the silver and Sri Lanka settled for bronze in the Men's tournament.

Advertisement

Indian Kabaddi teams continue to dominate proceedings on the mat

In an unsurprising outcome, both the Indian Men's and Women's Kabaddi teams were victorious in the gold medal matches capping off the tournament in dominant fashion.

The Women's team beat the hosts Nepal with a crushing score of 50-13 as they expressed their solidarity on the mat after a closely contested first half that had India lead 14-10 on the board.

The Indian Men's Kabaddi team led by Deepak Niwas Hooda and Pawan Sehrawat got the 10th gold medal in Kabaddi at the South Asian Games in another dominant display against the Sri Lankan team. Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar were at their best keeping the Sri Lankan defenders on their toes throughout the duration of the match and did not allow the Lankans any chance to gather momentum on the mat.

Fencing produces three gold medals in the Team events

The team events continued in the sport of fencing as India capped off another triumphant day getting their hands on three gold medals.

The Indian team defeated Nepal in the final of both the Women's Epee Team and Women's Sabre Team events whereas they triumphed over the Bangladeshi fencers in the Men's Foil Team event.

Indian lawn tennis players produced two 1-2 podium finishes in the Men's Singles and Women's Singles events as the competition wrapped up in Nepal. The 2nd seed Sathwika Suma got the win over top seed Sowjanya Bavisetti in the gold medal match with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-5 (retd.) as Bavisetti retired in the third set of the match.

Indian top seed Saketh Myneni was defeated by fellow Indian tennis player M. Suresh Kumar in two straight sets with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (6) to cap off a successful outing in the lawn tennis events.

Flurry of medals flow in for Indian in Boxing events

Indian boxers were in the running for a lot of medals in the Boxing events after their successful run through the preliminary matches, repechage rounds and semi finals to make it to the medal matches.

India ended up with a massive haul of six gold medals and two silver medals to take charge of proceedings in the run. Vinod Tanwar (Men's Light Flyweight 49kg), Sachin (Men's Bantam Weight 56kg), Ankit Khatana (Men's Middle Weight 75kg), Gaurav Chauhan (Men's Heavweight 91kg), Kalaivani Srinivasan (Women's Light Flyweight 48kg) and Praveen (Women's Light Weight 60kg) clinched the gold medals for the Indian contingent. Shikshya (Women's Bantam Weight 54kg) and Manish Kaushik (Men's Light Welter Weight 64kg) won the silver medals in their categories.

India crossed the 150 gold medal mark at the South Asian Games 2019

The final day of action tomorrow will provide India a chance to cross the 300-mark in the overall 2019 South Asian Games Medal tally.