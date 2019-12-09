South Asian Games 2019: Indian women's Kabaddi team win gold medal with 50-13 win over Nepal

The Indian women's team bagged gold in the Kabaddi event

The Indian women's Kabaddi team clinched gold medal after defeating Nepal 50-13 in the final at the Kabaddi event of South Asian Games 2019. The Nepali women's team couldn't overcome the challenge posed by the experienced Indian side and had to settle with the silver medal. The match took place at the held at the APF Hall, Halchowk, Kathmandu.

Nepal won the toss and chose the court option. India scored the first point of the match courtesy of a brilliant bonus attempt by Sonali Shingate. Pushpa and Sonali clinched quick raid points, but Nepal also kept scoring from the other end.

India's lead extended to five points, but the Nepali defenders ensured that they remained in the encounter. Nepal's composed gameplay kept India under pressure as the half-time score read 14-10 in favour of India.

India vs. Nepal (Women's Gold Medal Match)

India inflicted the first All Out of the match over Nepal right in the opening minutes of the second half. Nepal, who had kept the Indian raiders under pressure, failed to capitalize on the opportunity and lost their momentum quickly.

The corner duo of Ritu Negi and Harvinder Kaur fared well and kept Manmahat Bista, and Anuja Rai silenced. India managed to inflict a total of three All Outs on Nepal, while Nepal could only score three points in the second half.

On the other hand, India were right on top against Nepal, scoring a total of 36 points over their opponents in the second half.

At full-time, the score read 50-13 in India's favour as the Indian camp celebrated their massive win and with that, another gold medal added to India's overall medal tally.

The next match will feature the men's gold medal match set to take place between India and Sri Lanka.