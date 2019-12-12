South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: Top 5 sports that got India the most gold medals

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Dec 2019, 22:26 IST SHARE

The Indian athletes ruled the roost in Nepal

The 13th edition of South Asian Games culminated last Tuesday in Nepal and India finished at the top of the medal tally with 173 gold medals, 93 silvers and 45 bronze medals. The home team's players had dominated the proceedings during the first few days but the biggest country of south Asia, India bounced back in style to regain the pole position.

India did not send its cricket teams and men's football team otherwise, they could have won two or three gold medals more. The Indian teams decimated its opponents in team events as India won the gold medal in basketball, kabaddi and kho-kho.

There is only a single gold medal on offer in the team events hence, the importance of other games is comparatively more. In this article, we will have a look at the top five sports that got India the most gold medals:

#5 Athletics - 12 gold medals

Athletics event - South Asian Games 2019

Sri Lanka won a plenty of events in athletics but even India managed to grab 12 gold medals in the sport. India's Abha Khatua won the gold medal in women's Shot Put with a throw of 15.32 meters while Tajinderpal Singh broke the SAG record in the men's Shot Put with a throw of 20.03 meters.

Karthik Unnikrishan won the men's triple jump event with an attempt of 16.47 meters and, Kirpal Singh took the pole position in the men's discus throw event. Lokesh Sathyana emerged victorious in men's long jump while Navjeet Kaur finished first in the women's discus throw competition.

Archana Suseent finished the 200 meters race in 23.66 meters to bring the gold home whereas Suresh Kumar outlasted his rivals to win the men's 10,000 meters race. Archana even won the women's 100 meters race besides, Sarvesh Anil and Jishna M seized the gold in men's and women's high jump, respectively.

Ajay Kumar Saro had won the country's first gold in athletics by winning the men's 1500 meters race on 3rd December.

1 / 3 NEXT