South Asian Games 2019 medals tally: Indian athletes take overall medal tally past the 250 mark

Sakshi Malik won the gold medal in Women's 62 kg category in Wrestling

The second week of action began in the South Asian Games 2019 in the cities of Kathmandu - Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday as the Indian athletes took the overall medal tally to the 250 mark capping off another successful day.

The South Asian Games 2019 medal tally now has India on top with a grand total of 252 medals - 132 gold medals, 79 silver medals, and 41 bronze medals across the various sporting disciplines.

Indian shooters dominate Air Pistol events

Shooting continued to be a solid medal clincher again for India as three medals were won by Indian marksmen on the final day of action in the sport. Indian shooters won the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event as Bangladesh and Pakistan followed with the silver and bronze medals respectively.

India also picked up the gold medal and bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol event capping off the dominating show in the Air pistol events.

The men's and women's handball finals also took place as India took on Pakistan in the men's final whereas the Indian side took on host nation Nepal in the women's final. Pakistan clinched the gold medal in an intense final as they won by a single goal as the final ended 30-29 as India settled for the silver medal. Indian women ended up claiming the gold medal as they defeated the Nepalese women with a scoreline of 35-21.

Team Fencing events see India pick up three gold medals

The team events in fencing saw India add three gold medals in the men's Team Sabre, men's Epee and the women's Foil events. These medals took India's tally of medals in fencing events to a total of 15 events.

Indian judo athletes completed a strong showing on the second day of judo events at the Army Physical Fitness Centre, Lagankhel. They added a total of seven medals - five gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal across different weight categories of events.

Shushila Devi Likmabam (Women's 48 kg event), Jasleen Singh Saini (Men's 66 kg event), Vijaya Kumar Yadav (Men's 60 kg event), Suchika Tariyal (Women's 57 kg event) and Nirupama Lalishram Devi (Women's 63 kg event) were the gold medal winners in the various different weight category events. Vishal Rahul (Men's 73 kg event) and Gayatri Tokas (Women's 52 kg event) won bronze and silver medals respectively.

Indian swimmers add 10 medals to the overall tally

The swimming pool continued to provide a good stream of medals for India as ten medals were won by the Indian swimmers on Day 8 of the South Asian Games 2019.

Kushagra Rawat (Men's 400m SC Freestyle), Supriya Mondal (Men's 200m SC Butterfly), Apeksha Delyla Fernandes (Women's 200m SC Butterfly), Srihari Nataraj (Men's 50m SC Backstroke) and Manna Rajiv Patel (Women's 50m SC Backstroke) were the gold medals winners for India. The Women's team won the gold medal in the 800m SC Freestyle Relay getting the sixth gold medal of the day for India.

Anand Anil Kumar Shylaja (Men's 400m SC Freestyle) and Shivangi Sarma (Women's 400m SC Freestyle) won silver medals in their events whereas Mihir Rajendra Ambre (Men's 200m SC Butterfly) and Ridhima Veerendrakumar (Women's 50m SC Backstroke) got their hands on the bronze medals to round out the ten medals in swimming for India.

Four more gold medals for India in Wrestling

Indian wrestlers put in a dominant showing in the wrestling events at the South Asian Games 2019 as they added four gold medals on the day across different weight categories.

One of the most popular wrestlers in India, Sakshi Malik picked up a gold in the Women's 62 kg category beating Mahira from Sri Lanka in the final ending the tournament in dominating fashion winning all her matches easily. Anshu was the other female Indian wrestler who picked up the gold in the Women's 59 kg category event.

Pawan Kumar overcame a stiff challenge from Pakistan's Mohd. Bilal to get his gold medal in the Men's 86 kg category after having a couple of easy wins over opponents from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the early rounds. The final gold of the day was won by Ravinder in the Men's 61 kg category event.

Tennis also brought a good return of medals for India as the doubles events came to an end with Indian pairings managing to get 1-2 finishes in all the categories - men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

The pairing of Sowjanya Bavisetti and Sriram Narayanaswamy won the mixed doubles gold, with Saketh Myneni and V. Jagadeesan winning the Men's Doubles gold and the pair of Prarthana Thombare and Prerna Bhambri got the Women's Doubles gold medal for India.

Indian squash players also added four medals on the day in the Individual events winning one gold medal, two silver medals and one bronze medal as well.

At the end of Day 8, India crossed the 250 mark on the South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally

The penultimate day of sporting action will provide Indian athletes more opportunities to clinch glory for the nation in Nepal.