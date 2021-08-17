Statewise split: Where do India's Paralympians come from?

Indian Paralympians marked their debut appearance at the Paralympics in 1968 in Tel Aviv, Israel. A total of 10 athletes represented India at the Paralympic Games. After a disappointing showing in 1968, the Indian Paralympians made drastic improvement in their performances over the years.

At the 2021 Paralympics Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo, India sent its largest ever team of 54 para athletes to the quadrennial event. India has sent 35 more athletes to Tokyo as compared to Rio.

Looking at the number of athletes and their recent form in other tournaments, a higher medal haul is expected from the Indian contingent in Tokyo.

In the 2016 Paralympics, India won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. The Paralympic contingent, led by Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016 Rio gold medallist) in the high jump and the two-time Paralympic gold medallist Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajhariya, will definitely look to up their game during the 2021 Paralympics.

While the entire nation awaits Indian para-athletes heroics at the Tokyo Games, let's take a look at which parts of Indian these athletes hail from.

Indian Paralympians and their hometowns:

#Haryana

It's no surprise that India's largest sporting state, Haryana, has sent over 17 Paralympians to participate in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Sumit, Amit Kumar Saroha, Dharambir, Ram Pal, Yogesh Kathuniya, Ranjeet Bhati, Tek Chand, Simran, Bhagyashri Jadhav, Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra, Sandi Sanjay Sagar, Jaideep Deswal, Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Avani Lekhara, Rahul Jakhar, Tarun Dhillon, Aruna Singh.

Rajasthan

Devendra Jhajharia (Javelin F-46): He hails from the Churu District in Rajasthan. Devendra is one of the most decorated Indian Paralympians with two gold medals to his name. The 40-year-old bagged a gold medal at the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. The entire nation will watch out for Devendra when he steps in to bag his third gold medal at the Paralympics.

Sundar Singh Gurjar (Javelin F-46): Sundar was born in Devlen Village in Hindaun City in Karauli district of Rajasthan. He was one of India's top medal prospects at the Paralympic Games. Sundar set a world record at the 16th Para Athletics National Championship in Panchkula and bagged gold in 2016. He holds three gold medals in three events at the 9th FAZZA IPC Athletics Grand Prix held in Dubai.

Sandeep Chaudhary (Javelin F-64): Sandeep hails from Jhunjhunu city in Rajasthan. He bagged a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. In 2019, Sandeep won a gold medal with a world record throw of 66.18 m at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He also bagged gold at the World Para Athletics' 2021 Dubai Grand Prix with 61.22 m throw.

Dharambir (Club throw F-51): He hails from Sonipat, Haryana. He bagged gold and silver medals at the Club and Discuss throw event at the 18th National Para Athletics Championships.

Krishna Nagar (Badminton): Krishna is an Indian para-badminton player from Rajasthan. He is currently ranked World No. 2 in the Para Badminton men's singles SS6.

Avani Lekhara (Rifle Shooting): Avani hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan and is currently ranked fifth in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. She bagged a silver medal at the recent Para Shooting World Cup.

#Uttar Pradesh

Ajeet Singh (Javelin F-46): Ajeet was born in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. He currently lives in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Ajeet, was a gold medallist at the 7th World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Beijing, China. He also bagged a bronze medallist at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships Dubai.

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj: He was born in Hassan district of Karnataka and is currently residing in Uttar Pradesh.He is an Indian professional Para-Badminton player currently ranked World No. 2 in badminton men’s singles.

Deepender Singh (10m air pistol): He hails from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. He won a silver medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol at the Para Sport World Cup 2018 in France. He also bagged gold in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol at the Para Sport World Cup 2017 in Thailand.

# Karnataka

Sakina Khatun (Women’s 50kgs): Sakina hails from Bangalore, Karnataka. She won a bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She is also the 2018 Asian Para Games silver medallist.

Niranjan Mukundan (50m Butterfly): Niranjan hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka. He is an Indian para-swimmer and was crowned the Junior World Champion in 2015.

#Tamil Nadu

Mariyappan Thangavelu (High Jump T-63): He belongs to Periavadagampatti village, Salem district, Tamil Nadu. Mariyappan was the 2016 Summer Paralympic games gold medallist in the men's high jump T-42 category.

#Bihar

Sharad Kumar (High Jump T-63): Sharad is an Indian para high jumper who belongs to Patna city in Bihar. He is a former World No. 1. He is two-time Asian Games gold medallist (2014, 2018).

#Noida

Varun Singh Bhatti (High jump T-63): Varun hails from Greater Noida. He has won several medals in international events. He clinched a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games and 2017 World Para Athletics Championships.

Simran Sharma (100m T-13): Simran Hails from Delhi. She is the first ever Indian female athlete to have qualified for the 100m track and field event at the Paralympics.

#Himachal Pradesh

Nishad Kumar (High Jump T-47): Nishad Kumar belongs to Badayun village in Himachal Pradesh. Nishad Kumar clinched the gold medal in high jump (T46) by clearing the 2.06m at the 12th Fazza Championships World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2021 in Dubai.

#Shillong

Soman Rana (Shot put F-57): Soman hails from Shillong and will be participating in the 2021 Paralympics. Soman bagged gold medal in Tunis World Para Athletics Grand Prix and two gold and one silver medal in XIX National Athletics Para Championship.

#Delhi

Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus throw F-56): He hails from new Delhi. Yogesh clinched a bronze medal in the men's discus throw F56 final at the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championship.

#Odisha

Pramod Bhagat: Pramod hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has bagged several medals at the international level including, gold medal at the Asian para games.

#Uttarakhand

Manoj Sarkar: Manoj hails from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. He is the current World No.1 Para-badminton player in the SL-3 Classification.

#Madhya Pradesh

Prachi Yadav: Prachi hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She is a canoeist, and has qualified in kayaking and canoeing for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Rubina Francis (10m air pistol): Rubina hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. She is currently ranked 5th by the International Shooting Sports Federation in the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.

#Maharashtra

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (10m air rifle standing): Unhalkar hails from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

Suyash Jadhav (50m Butterfly, 200m individual medley): Suyash hails from Solapur, Maharashtra. He is an Indian Para swimmer competing in the S7 Category. In 2018, he bagged a gold medal in the 50m butterfly S7 event at the Asian Para Games.

#Gujarat

Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel (Table Tennis): Both daughters of Gujarat hail from Ahmedabad. Both have done well for India and will be looking forward to their journey at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Nearly 593 events across 22 disciplines are scheduled to be hosted across 21 venues at the Tokyo Paralympics. After the success of the Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, its now the Indian para-athletes turn to stamp their authority in the Japanese capital.

