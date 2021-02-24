Indian shooters who have won medals at Summer Olympics 

Since 1896, shooting has been a part of the Summer Olympics. The multi-discipline sport has 15 events at the Olympics and offers a bagful of medals to be won.

Over the past few years, Indian shooters have consistently medaled at major events at the international level and even stood at the top podium in the Olympics.

With a plethora of talented shooters coming through in the last decade, India has emerged as one of the leading nations in the international shooting arena.

As we build-up to the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, we go back into time to relive the golden moments for India in shooting at the Quadrennial Games.

India shooters who brought laurels to the nation at the Summer Olympics

Let's have a look at the shooters who have won medals at the Summer Olympics.

# Gagan Narang (Men's 10m Air Rifle)

Bronze Medal - 2012 Olympics

The Padma Shree awardee is a world class 10m Air Rifle shooter. A veteran of four Olympics, Narang clinched a bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Even after not securing a podium finish at the 2008 Summer Olympics, Narang did not lose hope and led by example, winning an Olympic medal in 2012.

# Vijay Kumar (Men's 25m Rapid Fire)

Advertisement

Silver Medal - 2012 Olympics

Vijay Kumar with his Silver Medal at 2012 Summer Olympics

Vijay Kumar clinched a silver medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. It is notable that he even qualified for the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing but could not compete due to illness.

The Beijing Games disappointment did not dishearten Kumar as he came back with a bang to earn a podium place at the London Olympics.

The retired Honorary Captain from the Indian Army has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Award for his exemplary performance in shooting.

# Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore - (Men's Double Trap event)

Silver Medal-2004 Olympics

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore with his silver medal at 2004 Summer Olympic Games

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore scripted history when he became the first Indian Shooter to bring home an Olympic medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Rathore clinched a silver medal in the Men's Double Trap event.

#OlympicFacts| India’s first shooting medal in the Olympics was a silver by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (@Ra_THORe) in Athens 2004 #Olympics in the Men's double trap event.#DidYouKnow pic.twitter.com/SWPwMf1kb5 — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) February 9, 2020

Advertisement

Double Trap is a shooting event in which a clay disk is thrown in the air and the shooters with the help of a shotgun are supposed to aim at it and break it.

The trap shooter is not only a retired army officer but also an eminent politician of the nation. After retiring from shooting in 2013, he attained lofty heights by becoming the nation's sports minister.

# Abhinav Bindra (10m Air Rifle )

Gold Medal- 2008 Olympics

Abhinav Bindra with his Gold Medal at 2008 Summer Olympics

Abhinav Bindra holds the proud distinction of being the only Indian individual gold medalist at the Summer Olympics. With a dead accurate 10.8 in his last shot at the 10m Air Rifle finals at the 2008 Olympics, Bindra clinched the first-ever Olympic gold medal for India.

You made me who I am. Now you inspire a billion others. I am cheering for the sportsmen and women of India to get our next #GoldforIndia#Olympics #TheGoldTurns10 #HappyBirthdayGold #Tokyo2020 #2YearstoGo pic.twitter.com/nvZXa6vilQ — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 11, 2018

For inspiring the young shooters across the country, the legendary shooter posted the video of his gold medal celebration on the 10th anniversary of his Olympic win.

Although, Bindra announced his retirement from professional shooting in 2016, he continues to lend his services to the sports community and inspires the budding sportspersons of the country.

The Olympic medal winning Indian shooters have been role models for many young shooters and have inspired them to emulate their lofty feats. Hopefully, the young crop of Indian shooters will take forward their glorious legacy at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.