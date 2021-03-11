Lewis, Bolt feature among sporting greats to defend titles at Summer Olympics 

Every four years, the Summer Olympics enable athletes to prove their worth against the best by chasing a hatful of titles. It is truly an accomplishment to be honored with the title of an Olympic champion, but it's even greater to reclaim the title each year.

Over the years, athletes at the Summer Olympics have not only held titles in one but across multiple events. But what all of them have in common, apart from being Olympic champions, is the achievement that leaves a lasting mark on their sports.

Ranking five most accomplished athletes at the Summer Olympics

Here's a look at the top five athletes with the highest number of consecutive title defenses at the Summer Olympics.

#5 Dawn Fraser (100m freestyle - 3 Gold Medals)

Medals won at - Summer Olympics (1956, 1960, 1964)

Dawn Fraser (centre)

Dawn Fraser is perhaps one of the most successful women to have ever graced the pool at the Summer Olympics.

Her prowess in the 100m freestyle served as a springboard for a magnificent Olympic career.

Interestingly, Fraser's 100m freestyle record remained unbeaten for 15 long years. She won her first Olympic gold medal in the discipline at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, and reclaimed the title for two consecutive years.

Fraser has set 39 records during her career, and registered a three-time Olympic victory in the women’s 100m freestyle.

#4 Usain Bolt (100m - 3 Gold Medals)

Medals won at - Summer Olympics (2008, 2012, 2016)

There have been many great athletes, but none as decorated as Usain Bolt.

Bolt remained a standout in the 100m hurdles until he retired in 2016, having defended the title three consecutive times. He holds the record for the most overall medals (100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay) in track and field at the Summer Olympics.

His dynamic sprinting ability was second to none as he won consecutive Olympic gold medals in the 100m and 200m events, each year. Bolt's extraordinary medal count at the Summer Olympics made him the most sought-after athlete in Jamaica.

#3 Michael Phelps (200m individual medley - 4 Gold Medals)

Medals won at - Summer Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps finished his remarkable career with four consecutive defenses of the Olympic title in the 200m medley events.

His grit and determination were unmatched, and Phelps proved his quality by being the greatest swimmer in the history of the Summer Olympics.

He has pocketed a staggering 23 gold medals throughout a career spanning across five Olympics.

His major Olympic success came at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, where he won eight gold medals to overtake Mark Spitz's 1972 record of seven gold medals at a single Olympic event.

He wore the 200m medley crown straight for four years and has defended his claim to the throne a total of four times.

#2 Al Oerter (Discus Throw - 4 Gold Medals)

Medals won at - Summer Olympics (1956, 1960, 1964, 1968)

Al Oerter

The greatest discus throw athlete ever, Oerter not only medalled in four consecutive Summer Olympics but also registered world records on each occasion.

Oerter began his reign at the 1956 Summer Olympics by throwing a distance of 56.64m, which was then regarded as a career best throw. He then proceeded to go on what is even today defined as one of the most historic Olympic title chases.

At 32, Oerter displayed his ability to overcome long odds to recapture discus throw glory when most thought it was impossible. He registered a record throw of 64.78 meters on his third attempt at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

By doing so, he became the first track and field athlete to win four consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Naturally, Oerter's unprecedented success made him stand among the top of any pantheon in the history of the Summer Olympics.

#1 Carl Lewis (Long Jump - 4 Gold Medals)

Medals won at - Summer Olympics (1984, 1988, 1992, 1996)

Carl Lewis is the only athlete with four consecutive title wins in the long jump at the Summer Olympics.

Lewis proved resourceful enough over the span of his Olympic career to pull off impressive wins when all seemed lost. His first major Olympic success came in 1984, where he won the long jump title with relative ease.

In his four-title defensive streak, Lewis managed to remain undefeated for the next seven years and took the bar up.

Considered the most accomplished athlete of his era, Lewis won a total of 10 golds across multiple events over the course of his impressive Olympic career.

His extraordinary run at the Summer Olympics also helped him establish dominance in the 100m and 200m events, apart from the long jump events.

(With inputs from the Official Olympic website)