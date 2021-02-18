5 records at Summer Olympics that might never be broken

For over a century, the Summer Olympics have stood at the apex of what has now become a global sporting domain, forming a quadrennial rhythm in the world sports calendar. The world is once again pinning big hopes around athletes who are putting their best efforts to see dreams through to fruition.

Over the years at the Summer Olympics, there have been a series of sensational performances and unbreakable records that continue to fascinate us. From stunning rallies and epic battles to world-class teams and top-notch talent, there are Olympic records that may well stand the test of time.

Here is a rundown of the five standing records at the Summer Olympics that might never be broken.

Also Read: 5 Male Sportspersons With Most Medals In Summer Olympics

5 Records At Summer Olympics Which Might Never Be Broken

#5 China’s 53 medals in table tennis

Fan Zhendong

The Chinese have flawlessly swept the gold medal tally in table tennis in the last three Summer Olympics. No country has even come close to China's medal tally.

With as many as 28 Olympic gold medals in their kitty, China’s supremacy on the table tennis court is on a different level.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Chinese have managed to bring home at least one medal in every event since 1992.

Also Read: Top 10 most iconic images in the history of sports

#4 Nadia Comaneci perfect routine

Nadia Comaneci at the 1976 Olympics

It just will not ever happen again. At the 1976 Olympics, gymnast Nadia Comaneci scored an unbelievable 10.00. So perfect was her routine that even the scoreboards failed to put it on display.

Nadia went on to record the same perfect 10.0 six more times and became the world’s youngest all-round Olympic gold medallist ever.

Regarded as a pioneer of perfection that one doesn’t see often, Nadia was just 14 years old when she earned seven perfect 'tens' and won three gold medals, one silver, and one bronze.

#3 Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 100m finish in 10.62s at 1988 Seoul Olympics

Florence Griffith-Joyner after finishing 100m race in 10.62s

Advertisement

It has been harder to find a more inspirational figure in sports over the last few decades than Florence Griffith-Joyner.

She set an Olympic record at the 1988 Summer Olympics after her 100m run in just 10.62 seconds. To date, the Olympic record remains untouched.

Apart from 100m, Griffith-Joyner set an Olympic record in a 200m sprint event in the same year. Her record timing for 21.34 remained unbroken for 30 years.

Also Read: Summer Olympics: 6 sporting disciplines and their most dominant nations

#2 Bob Beamon’s 29 feet and 2 1/2-inch long jump

Bob Beamon giant leap at the 1968 Summer Olympics

It would be hard to fathom just how dominant Bob Beamon was in 1968 if one wasn't alive at the time. He became known as 'the goat of the long jump’.

He jumped an unbelievable 29 feet and two a half inches at the 1968 Olympics, making way for a new Olympic record. Fifty years later, Beamon’s record still remains intact.

Mike Powell broke the record at the World Championship Athletics in Tokyo, but it was not an Olympic record.

#1 Michael Phelps’s 23 gold medals

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps is the most dominant athlete in the history of the Olympics. He has alone won a total of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold.

Also Read: Most medals won by US athletes in a single edition of the Summer Olympics

Advertisement

Ever since the United States made its Summer Olympics debut, Phelps has continuously tightened his stranglehold on medal-winning performances. For the majority, he was responsible for American dominance in a pool that has topped the chart for most podium finishes by a single entity.

Interestingly, Phelps has pocketed more gold medals than 66 countries including Argentina, Iran, Croatia, India, Indonesia, Egypt, and others in their history.