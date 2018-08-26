Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018 Day 7: Tajindarpal Singh Toor wins Gold in Shot Put and hattrick of medals for India in squash

Aayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
177   //    26 Aug 2018, 04:24 IST

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched a Gold Medal with an Asian Games record throw of 20.75m in men's shot put final. Tajindarpal had a comfortable lead from the very first throw and he held on to his nerves until the final to maintain the lead and clinch India's seventh Gold Medal of Asian Games 2018.

Tajindarpal Singh threw 19.96m twice, once in his first throw and then in the fourth throw to raise the Gold Medal bar too high. Tajinderpal had different plans as he created history by throwing the shot put to 20.75 meters. This is the best in Asian Games until now. He won the Gold medal with a 1.23 Meter margin against China's shot putter who won Silver.

Bronze medal hat-trick in Squash

Indian squash players had a good time in Jakarta on Friday as they win three Bronze medals in different individual events. Indian star Dipika Pallikal, aged 26, lost her semifinal match 3-0 to Malaysia's Nicol David to settle for a Bronze medal. In second women singles semifinal, Joshna Chinappa settled for bronze after losing 2-1 to Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.

After losing her semifinal match, Joshna Chinappa said: "On paper, I was the higher seed but it doesn't really mean anything in sports sometimes. I think she played really well. Disappointing to have a lead and then lose the match, something I need to go back and work on."

Another squash medal came from men's singles semifinal fixture where India's Saurav Ghosal lost 2-3 to Chun Ming Au of Hong Kong after taking a 2-1 lead at the end of the third set.

India's sports minister and Olympic medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter to congratulate India's Squash trio for their emphatic show in Indonesia.

Later on Friday, Indian women's hockey team scored thrice in three minutes to beat Korea 4-1 in their third Pool A match. Also, India's Muhammad Anas and Rajiv Arokia qualify for men's 400m final.

