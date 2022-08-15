Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 5, August 16

Telugu Yoddhas, the winners of the season opener of Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), will take on the struggling Rajasthan Warriors in the first match of the day on August 16 in Pune.

The Warriors will enter this contest after losing their first match against Mumbai Khiladis. After the disappointing performance, the Warriors have a big task at hand. Telugu Yoddhas are a pretty strong unit and are looking like the team to defeat this season.

The captains of Rajasthan, Akshay Prashant Ganpule and Majahar Kalandar Jamadar, will have to rethink their team strategy and might have to make a few changes to the line-up.

However, Telugu Yoddhas should be happy with the fact that Rajasthan will be low on confidence, having lost their first match. The team’s captain and vice-captain, both being Indian team players, just have to tell their players to play with a calm mind and follow the same strategy as the last game.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors, Match 5, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

There’s no doubt that the Yoddhas will come into this match with a lot more confidence than the Warriors. The Yoddhas also have a more experienced team and are the immediate favorites for the match.

However, at the same time, the Warriors also have 3-4 national team players, who can change the course of a match. Although they had a hiccup in their season opener, the team can definitely bounce back.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors match prediction: Yoddhas to win Match 5 of UKK 2022

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

