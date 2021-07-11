Know your Olympics - Helsinki Olympics 1952

Following a successful Olympics in London, the event took a Scandinavian turn in 1952. The Finnish city of Helsinki, the supposed venue for 1944, now hosted the 1952 edition. This was one of the coldest Summer Games till date.

The Helsinki edition was a successful one in every aspect. The cold and drizzle failed to dampen the spirit of the athletes. Many titles were defended, some records broken.

The Helsinki Olympics is remembered for two sweet surprises - Emil Zatopek and Josy Barthel. A Czech long distance runner who clinched silver in London, Emil won gold medals in 5000m and 10000m at the Helsinki Games. At the last minute, he entered the marathon, and won in the most unconventional fashion.

Similarly, Josy Barthel was an unconventional runner from Luxembourg. He was not expected to do wonders in the 1500 meters. However, he won the race with a great finish and bagged his country's first ever Olympic gold.

The moment was so awkward for both Josy and the organizers that they ended up playing Netherlands' anthem instead of Luxembourg's during the victory ceremony!

The Helsinki edition was India's most successful stint at any Olympics before London 2012. The Indian hockey team continued its victorious run. They defeated the Netherlands in the final by a handsome margin of 6-1. Balbir Singh Dosanjh scored 5 goals, an Olympic record that still stands.

However, nothing beats what an unconventional athlete from Satara did. Hailing from Goleshwar village, Kashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav fought for every moment to claim his place at Helsinki Olympics. He was unaware of a technicality, which denied him a sure Olympic gold. Yet, his performance gave independent India its first individual Olympic medal.

Here are some more interesting facts from the Helsinki Olympics of 1952 -

