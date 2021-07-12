Know your Olympics - Melbourne Olympics 1956

In 1956, the Olympics finally took a turn out of Europe and America. For the first time, the Olympics took place beyond the Northern Hemisphere, in the Australian city of Melbourne.

From 22 November to 8 December 1956, the Olympic Games were held in Melbourne. Against all odds, the quadrennial event was a significant success. The event had its own share of highs and lows. There was one guy who almost faked the Olympic torch, and we're not even making this up.

At the Melbourne Olympics, an 18 year old Australian shone the way Jesse Owens did at Berlin in 1936. Betty Cuthbert first reached the finals of the 100 meters, setting an Olympic record of 11.4 seconds in her heats (also her personal best). After winning the 100m final, she was the big favorite for the 200 meters title. She lived up to the expectations and became the Australian "Golden Girl". She also contributed to Australia's world record gold in the women's 4 × 100 meters final.

The Melbourne edition was also the second time the Olympics had not been completely held in the host city. Due to a quarantine rule, the equestrian events were held in Stockholm in June itself.

This was the last edition where nobody could stop the invincible chariot of Indian hockey. In fact, the team set a new record. While it smashed a whopping 38 goals, not a single player from the opposition could score against India.

The Melbourne Olympics was also the first time an Asian team almost created history in soccer. Led by coach Syed Abdul Rahim, India were given many walkovers. They met the hosts Australia in the quarterfinals. Although expectations ran low, they shocked the hosts 4-1 to reach the semifinals. In the semis against Yugoslavia, they went down fighting.

Here are some more interesting facts from the Melbourne Olympics of 1956 -

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by SANJAY K K