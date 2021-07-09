Know your Olympics - Berlin Olympics 1936

Following the Olympics in Los Angeles, the quadrennial event returned to Europe. Like Amsterdam, the Berlin Games were a revolution.

If Amsterdam introduced the standard Olympic tracks and the Olympic cauldron, Berlin in 1936 brought the iconic torch relay. For the first time, the games were televised, with radio broadcasts in more than 41 countries. Leni Riefenstahl, the iconic German filmmaker, made an entire movie that featured the events of the game, titled Olympia.

Though the Games had an ulterior motive, it did not succeed. Perseverance, humanity and the Olympic spirit succeeded above all. These Games saw the return of an American champion named Betty Robinson. Once taken for dead and almost buried, she was later found alive, though she missed the Los Angeles Olympics. However, she returned in style for the Berlin edition. Against all odds, she gave the U.S. a gold medal in the 4 x 100 m women's relay team.

Betty Robinson was not the only heroine. The Berlin Games also saw the rise of the iconic champion Jesse Owens. He was the first African American track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals in one edition. He won the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and Men's 4 x 100 meter relay. The legendary anecdote between Jesse and the silver medalist German jumper Luz Long remains popular to this day.

The Berlin Games affirmed the supremacy of Indian hockey. Under the captaincy of Dhyan Chand, India won the 3rd consecutive gold medal. They thrashed Germany 8-1 in the finals. Major Dhyan Chand's game impressed even Adolf Hitler. Some say he was even offered a position in the German army. However, the 'Wizard of Hockey' politely but firmly refused.

Here are some more interesting facts about the Berlin Olympics -

