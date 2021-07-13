Know your Olympics - Rome Olympics 1960

Rome was first chosen to host the Olympics in 1908. However, the volcanic eruptions of 1906 denied them the honors. They finally had their chance in 1960.

If the Helsinki Games were one of the coldest Summer Olympics, Rome went the other way. Temperatures ran as high as 40 degrees celsius during the event. This was excruciating for both athletes and spectators.

The 1960 Olympics saw the rise of Wilma Rudolph and the tragic death of Knud Jensen. A new hero emerged in Abebe Bikila, while India had its own share of heartbreak in sprint and hockey.

Perhaps the biggest legend was born in the heavyweight boxing category. An American named Cassius Marcellus Clay junior won the event in style. Yes, you guessed it - the star boxer MUHAMMMAD ALI!

The Rome Olympics also saw the wilting of Indian hockey. The men's team had won six consecutive golds since 1928. As an independent nation, they completed a hat-trick in 1956.

In Rome, they were the obvious favorites. Leslie Walter Claudius, the Anglo-Indian legend, was playing in his fourth and final Olympics.

Sadly, Leslie did not get the farewell he deserved. In a repeat of Melbourne, India played Pakistan in the finals. Into the 6th minute, Naseer Ahmad Bunda slipped a shot smartly into the Indian goal. The Indians never recovered from that deficit. Pakistan halted India's golden trot. India returned with a silver.

Here are some interesting facts about the Rome Olympics of 1960.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by SANJAY K K