The Olympic Games and its trysts with racism

One of the many guiding principles of the Olympic Games, and sport in general, is its foundation towards building an egalitarian society. While they may be governed by different rules and regulations in their own country, the participants are supposed to treat all their teammates and opponents equally.

The widespread reach of the Olympic Games has resulted in athletes using the platform to voice their concerns against racism. However, that has not always been the case. Discrimination was ubiquitous in society in the past and the Olympic Games were no different.

The early incidents of racism - 1936 Berlin Olympic Games

A sign debarring Jews at the 1936 Berlin Olympics

Although the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games saw participation from the most number of countries at that point, it was mired in controversy. To put things in perspective, Adolf Hitler ruled Germany and established the Nazi regime which discriminated against Jews.

A month before the Olympics, Germany's Margaret Lambert equaled the national high jump record. However, due to her Jewish ancestry, she was barred from participating.

The United States of America also withdrew Jewish sprinters Sam Stoller and Marty Glickman just a day before the 4x100m relay races. Although there is no verified record of it, many believe Team USA didn't want to humiliate Hitler by having two Jews win a gold medal in front of him.

The only silver lining was African-American Jesse Owens winning four gold medals and dismantling the notion of racial superiority.

The Black Power Salute - 1968 Mexico Olympic Games

Tommie Smith (right) and John Carlos performed the black power salute on the medal podium after their 200m race at the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games.

Tommie Smith of the United States of America won the 200m race at the Mexico Olympic Games with a world record time of 19.83 seconds. He was followed by Australia's Peter Norman (silver) and USA's John Carlos (bronze) at the podium.

Smith and Carlos wore black socks - signifying black poverty - on the podium while receiving their medals. Smith also wrapped a black scarf around his neck while Carlos unzipped his tracksuit top.

Raising their hands and wearing black gloves while the US national anthem, "The Star Sprangled Banner," played in the background, the pair drew attention toward the racial discrimination that was rife in their country at the time.

The IOC didn't like Smith and Carlos' Black Power salute, however, and ordered the US Olympic Committee to expel them from the Olympic village. According to them, the duo had made a political statement and in doing so, violated the event's charter principles. Ironically, the IOC had no issues with athletes performing the Nazi salute at the 1936 Berlin games.

Can we see Black Lives Matter protests at the Tokyo Olympic Games?

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers players take a knee during the US national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Following the murder of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement broke out all around the globe and the sporting world wasn't left behind either. From F1 to cricket, many athletes took a knee to support racial equality.

However, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games have made it clear that anyone taking a knee or lifting their fist will be punished. The IOC's Rule 50 states that athletes and staff should not demonstrate any political, religious, or racial propaganda at venues. But given the sensitive nature of the BLM movement, don't be surprised if any of the athletes come in to support it.

The Olympic Games witnessed the worst during the 1936 Berlin Games when fans and athletes performed Nazi salutes to please Hitler while Germany banned Jewish athletes from representing their own nation. However, as time progressed, the IOC took a sterner stand against racism.

The Olympic Games have always provided athletes with the perfect platform to showcase their abilities. They also served as a stage for the likes of Jesse Owens and Tessa Sanderson to momentarily free themselves from society's figurative shackles and serve as role models for future generations of athletes.

At the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics, it remains to be seen whether that tradition will continue.