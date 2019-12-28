Tokyo Olympics 2020: 5 Indian players who could make the nation proud

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020 will to take place in the coming year with the action set to begin in the capital city of Japan from 24th July and will carry on till August, 2020. The world's best athletes will compete across a wide variety of sporting disciplines as they aim to achieve the pinnacle of their sporting careers.

Indian athletes have been grinding it out all across the world getting themselves ready for the mega event. The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games were a great testing ground for them as the Indian contingent won a total of 66 medals - 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Across all the editions of the Summer Olympics Games, India has won 28 medals; 9 golds, 7 silvers, and 12 bronze medals. We take a look at some of the athletes who are in a prime position to do well in Tokyo and get a podium finish.

#5 Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra will back himself to deliver at the grandest stage of them all

Neeraj Chopra is one of the best javelin throwers in the world currently and has been in fine form over the past couple of years. He won the 2018 Asian Games gold medal with a throw of 88.06 metres, setting a new National Record in Jakarta - Palembang, Indonesia.

Chopra also clinched the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold with a winning throw of 86.47 metres, a distance which would have got him the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics. He was active on the IAAF Diamond League season in 2018 competing across the globe and doing well as he finished in the fourth position.

Neeraj Chopra has had a quiet 2019 recuperating his health after an elbow surgery and will be aiming to be in the best condition to grab his first Olympic medal on his debut at the mega event.

1 / 5 NEXT