A sneak peek into the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village promises to be a visual extravaganza in terms of aesthetics. While state-of-the-art stadiums have been readied to welcome the athletes, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village is more or less touted as a tourist attraction.

Ready to house more than 18,000 athletes apart from officials, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo is a spectacle in itself.

Read: Three supermoms to watch out for as Tokyo Olympics allows breastfeeding athletes to bring babies

Surrounded by the sea on three sides, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village allows panoramic views of the Tokyo Bay, the Rainbow Bridge and the Harumi Port Park.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village forms the center of an 'infinity' symbol between competition zones.

A view of the Games Village

Zones in Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village has clearly demarcated zones. The residential zone, the dining hall, the operational zone and a relaxation plaza are the main zones of the Village. All a made of timber and set to be recycled and reused once the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is over.

Residential area:

The residential area consists of high rise towers with 14 to 18 floors each. 21 such buildings have been constructed having close to 4,000 units with 18,000 beds for athletes. There is also a provision for Paralympic athletes - with 8,000 beds with friendly amenities.

The ventilation part has been done carefully to enable surplus fresh air to flow freely. Recyclable bed frames are made of cardboard in the bedroom area and are friendly to use for Paralympians too.

Olympic and Paralympic Village Media Tour

Dining area:

The dining hall is perhaps the main attraction of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village’s residential block. With an option to simultaneously serve 2,100 athletes and 1,700 Paralympians, the dining hall offers a variety of cuisines.

Athletes can choose from over 700 food options and can be rest assured that every athlete will have their taste buds satiated. A nutritional desk will also be part of the dining area, helping athletes understand the nutrition levels behind every dish.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics: Sport Climbing set to make Summer Games debut

Strict COVID-19 prevention protocols will also be followed in the dining area. Hand sanitizers will be placed and only servers will serve food, rather than athletes serving it themselves. Every seat is separated by a plastic partition that acts as a barrier in preventing COVID-19. Athletes must also ensure high levels of sanitization while eating.

There is a separate section for athletes to try out heritage and contemporary Japanese dishes such as noodles, rice balls, skewers, teppanyaki and okonomiyaki.

The icing on the cake – the dining hall is open 24x7 to cater to athletes at all times.

The dining hall

Relaxation zone:

One of the areas where athletes could unwind is the relaxation zone or the Village Plaza. It has an ATM, dry cleaning facilities, a post office, a bank, a hair salon and a courier counter along with massage chairs and a playground. The area where athletes can unwind is equipped with a gaming console, a table tennis table, bicycle simulators and more.

COVID-19 prevention protocols at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village

With the pandemic raging, regular COVID-19 tests will be the norm at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village. All athletes will need to undergo a coronavirus test every day. Mass gatherings of athletes are banned and face masks are compulsory in all outdoor and common areas.

Also read: Explained: Who are neutral athletes and what would it mean to compete as one at Tokyo Olympics 2020

A health center along with a fever clinic, is also being provided with a provision for X-rays, MRI scans, and ice baths. Several specializations in internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics and ophthalmology will be a part of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village.

There will also be a dedicated polyclinic for all female athletes for comprehensive medical care.

Electric shuttle buses

Transportation:

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Village is massive. A shuttle service is being provided by the organizers for the convenience of athletes. The busses are electric and driverless. Athletes can also make use of other transportation facilities arranged by the organizers to travel from the Games Village to the stadiums and practice arenas and vice-versa.

Apart from Tokyo, there are two satellite villages - one in Enoshima (for sailing) and the second in Izu City (for cycling).

Edited by Rohit Mishra