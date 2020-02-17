Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organizers reveal 'United By Emotion' as the Olympics motto

Tokyo Olympics is officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad

What's the story?

The motto for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been chosen as 'United by Emotion'

The background

The official motto of the quadrennial extravaganza is Citius, Altius, Fortius which translates to Faster, Higher, Stronger. However, for each edition, the host city gets to choose its own motto in addition to the official Olympics motto. The 2016 Rio Olympics motto was A new world while even earlier at the 2012 London Olympics' motto was Inspire a Generation.

Tokyo 2020 organizers have chosen a motto that reflects their universal values.

The heart of the matter

Tokyo Olympics 2020 organizers look to bring out the idea of diversity and inclusion through the United by emotion motto. Famed tennis star Naomi Osaka was chosen to narrate the promotional video of the motto. The 22-year-old, who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father but raised in the USA, said:

“In this age where we so often connect without actually meeting, we'll gather in Tokyo from all over the world. So many nationalities. So many ethnicities. People of every shape and size and gender. Young and old coming together in a community of astounding diversity. Together we'll witness athletes - their physicality, their competitive spirit, their courage. We'll root them on, together. And we will be moved, laughing, and crying together."

Naomi, who is seen entering the newly-built National Stadium amidst a plethora of supporters, further added:

"We are each different, and all so much the same. And in these moments we experience and these emotions we share, we change what we can imagine together. We find what we need to go beyond what separates us. Coming together now, we learn how to live together tomorrow. We are... United by emotion."

Osaka is often considered as being the face of changing times in World sport. Japan has been considered to pride itself for its homogeneity but it is clearly becoming more ethnically diverse.

What's next?

The United by emotion motto will be beamed on the tallest landmark in the Japanese capital - the famous Tokyo Skytree - from February 17 to March 25, that is a day before the torch relay commences.

Around 10,000 athletes from all across the globe are expected to take part at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 that is scheduled between July 24 and August 9.

