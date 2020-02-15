Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar has board exams on target before Tokyo

Divyansh Singh Panwar is one of the shooters who has secured a Tokyo Olympics quota

What's the story?

Indian shooting sensation Divyansh Singh Panwar has set his sights on his upcoming 12th standard board exams amidst his ongoing preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics later this year.

The background

17-year old Divyansh Singh Panwar is one of the many members of the Indian shooting contingent who will be heading over to compete for national glory at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Panwar secured the 2020 Olympics quota with his consistent performances over the course of the year 2019, winning multiple medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup events. He clinched the quota spot when he won the silver medal in the 10 metres air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup 2019 that was held in Beijing, China.

In addition to this, at the ISSF World Cup 2019 Final held in Putian, Panwar managed to bag a gold medal in the men's Individual 10 metres Air Rifle event and also won gold in the Mixed Team event along with Croatian shooter Snježana Pejčić. Throughout the 2019 season, Panwar added four gold medals and one bronze medal to his tally at the ISSF World Cup events.

The heart of the matter

With the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 taking place in full swing, Divyansh Singh Panwar is busy juggling his time between his shooting drills and 12th standard board exam studies.

Panwar will be in action at the ISSF World Cup to be held in New Delhi in March 2020 and as a result, is aiming to improve on his 12th position finish last year at the same event.

Due to his schedule for the World Cup, Panwar has sent a formal request to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) through the National Shooting Federation and Sports Authority of India (SAI) to allow him to appear for two exams and write the remaining papers at a later date.

Currently, Panwar is undergoing training at the high performance training camp that is underway at Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bengaluru for the Tokyo Olympics and will get completed on February 16, 2020.

What's next?

Divyansh Singh Panwar will be a strong favourite for a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he finished the 2019 season as the World No. 1 shooter in Air Rifle events.