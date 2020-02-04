Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sourav Ganguly to accept IOA's offer to be Goodwill Ambassador

Sourav Ganguly

What's the story?

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is expected to accept the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) offer to make him the Goodwill Ambassador for the nation and Indian contingent heading to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The background

The IOA invited Ganguly to be the Goodwill Ambassador as it felt that his mere presence and moral support would enable Indian athletes to push their limits at the quadrennial extravaganza.

Rajeev Mehta, IOA Secretary, wrote a letter to the former Indian Cricket team skipper, stating,

"The IOA extends the honour to you to be the Goodwill Ambassador of Team India to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. We hope you will generously extend your support for Team India. You are an inspiration for a billion people, especially the youth. As an administrator, you have always nurtured young talent. We are hopeful your association with Team India to the Tokyo 2020 would be a boost for our young athletes and a privilege for the Olympic movement in India."

The upcoming edition in Tokyo will mark a hundred years of participation from India and it is an important milestone. Indian athletes, especially the younger ones, will be thrilled if there is someone like Sourav Ganguly as the Goodwill Ambassador.

The hear of the matter

The Prince of Calcutta, as he is fondly known, is reportedly going to accept IOA's offer. Ganguly, confirming that he will become the goodwill ambassador, told the Indian Express, "I will accept the role."

It will be only the second time Team India will be having a goodwill ambassador. For the 2016 Rio Olympics, the IOA had roped in Salman Khan for the role. Along with the Bollywood actor, shooting legend Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar, and musician AR Rahman also acted as the Goodwill Ambassadors for the Games in Rio.

What's next?

Ganguly will have a major task to spread the awareness about Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian sportspersons. He becomes the second cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar, to have been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador. Given the popularity of the current BCCI President, IOA's move has been hailed as a great one by industry experts.

The quadrennial extravaganza is slated to begin on July 24 and go on till August 9 in Tokyo, Japan.