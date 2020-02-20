Tokyo Olympics 2020: US President Donald Trump considering attending Olympics

Donald Trump

What's the story?

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has invited President of the USA Donald Trump to attend the Olympics, and the latter is considering travelling to Tokyo for the quadrennial extravaganza.

The background

Trump attended a meeting with 2028 Los Angeles Games organizers and the U.S. Olympic Committee on 18 February 2020. During the meeting, the US President shed light on his plans to visit Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Venue Tour

The potential trip will likely take his mind off the campaign trail as he is seeking re-election. The elections will take place on 3 November, and the 73-year-old will only have limited time for foreign travel.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the Tokyo Olympics during the meeting, Trump said (as per PTI):

"I was invited by Prime Minister Abe, and we’ll make that determination. We might. We’re going to try."

The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place between 24 July and 9 August 2020. The Games are set to feature as many as 339 events across 33 different sporting disciplines.

International dignitaries from all over the world are known to attend the Olympics as it is, quite simply, the biggest sporting event on the planet.

Likely referring to a call that he made to the International Olympic Committee Head, Trump also said that the previous administration “refused to call”. He added that the Olympic bosses “were starving for love, and we gave them the love.”

The US President also pulled the leg of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Chairman Casey Wasserman by saying he hoped to attend the event in eight years -- provided he can get a ticket. He amusingly added:

"I hope you remember me in 2028. Okay? Do you promise, Casey? At least give me a seat, okay?"

Casey Wasserman

What's next?

Trump is visiting India from 24 to 25 February. He will be personally received by PM Narendra Modi at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport.

A lot has been planned for his visit, including a road show, a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, the 'Namaste Trump' event, and a tour of the iconic Taj Mahal. The US President and First Lady Melania Trump will be heading to Delhi as well to meet India's President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

