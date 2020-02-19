Motera Stadium News: Contrary to reports, US President Donald Trump will NOT inaugurate world's largest cricket stadium

Motera Stadium (Photo source: Twitter)

What's the story?

US President Donald Trump is not going to inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, despite what some reports suggested. According to sources close in the Indian cricket fraternity, Trump was never supposed to inaugurate the rechristened Motera Stadium.

The sources further state that it will be an Indian - as yet undecided - who will open the world's grandest cricket venue.

The background

Trump is set to tour the country next week; the US President will land in Ahmedabad to visit the iconic stadium. It was speculated that he would inaugurate the stadium, which has a world record seating capacity of 1,10,000.

However, it has now emerged that the top officials never had such plans.

The heart of the matter

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, Trump and India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will only take part in an event at the Motera Stadium. The sources confirmed that the US Prez will not open the stadium and stated:

"We have never announced that US President Donald Trump was to inaugurate the stadium. It was just speculation and assumption that he is going to inaugurate Motera. It was never an announcement."

A senior BCCI official was also asked about the same and here's what he replied:

"In fact, we are waiting for our invitation and were even planning to get the Indian Cricket Team and celebrities at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad for the spectacular inauguration."

A Delhi-based bureaucrat gave further clarity on the issue and reiterated that Trump was never supposed to inaugurate the stadium. He said:

"That Prez Trump would inaugurate this Indian stadium was just an assumption. It has not been on the schedule. No cricketers have been invited for the Motera event because it is not a cricket event."

The report even confirmed that an Indian will open the new cricket stadium, as Motera being looked at as India's pride.

What's next?

It will be intriguing to see which personality is chosen to inaugurate the Motera stadium. Besides, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has declared that Ahmedabad will host a day-night Test between India and England in 2021.