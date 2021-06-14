Tokyo Olympics: 5 medal prospects who caught COVID-19

Sports was one of the most affected activities with half of the calendar year getting scrapped due to the raging pandemic, with even the Tokyo Olympics being postponed. The COVID-19 pandemic had put the entire world at a standstill last year after the public health emergency was declared.

With sports activities and training halted for half of 2020, the athletes had a hard time dealing with the pandemic and lockdown due to lack of outdoor practice. Mental and physical health was (still is) a major concern for the athletes, keeping in mind the Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to take place next month.

The International Olympic Committee announced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics last year. So the athletes utilized the extended period of time to prepare for the biggest quadrennial event in Japan. They also took precautionary measures to shield themselves from getting COVID-19.

Despite taking preventive steps, several Tokyo-bound athletes were diagnosed with COVID-19. Some of them were infected with the virus just two to three months before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in July, thus raising the question of their participation.

However, the athletes have successfully defeated the virus and are ready to get on the flight to Japan.

5 Tokyo Olympics medal prospects who caught COVID-19

1. Kento Momota (Badminton)

Kento Momota

World No.1 badminton star Kento Momota was tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Thailand Open in January this year. He was diagnosed with the virus a week after he won the All-Japan Badminton Championships.

Kento was eyeing an international comeback at the Thailand Open after recovering from a serious accident last year.

Two-time world badminton champion Kento Momota is Japan’s badminton juggernaut who bagged a record 11 titles in 2019, the most by any male badminton player in a season.

He is all set to make his Olympic debut in his home country at the Tokyo Olympics next month. He is considered one of the top contenders to win a coveted Olympic Gold in badminton.

2. Novak Djokovic (Tennis)

Novak Djokovic

Men’s tennis World No.1 Novak Djokovic was tested positive for COVID-19 last year after participating in an exhibition match organized by him in Serbia. His wife, Jelena Djokovic, too tested positive for the virus.

The exhibition match drew flak after three other players, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Viktor Troicki, were tested positive for COVID-19 as well. Many denounced Djokovic for organizing the tournament when the world was going through a pandemic.

He later issued a statement along with an apology on his Instagram handle.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion and 2008 Olympic bronze-medalist Novak Djokovic is in great form this year with two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and French Open.

The Serbian tennis star will appear in his fourth Olympics at the Tokyo Olympics with the hope of winning a gold medal after a heartbreaking first-round defeat at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

3. Viktor Axelsen (Badminton)

Viktor Axelsen

Viktor Axelsen was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the 2021 European Badminton Championships last month. His Covid positive result came after he won the semi-final by defeating Finland’s Kalle Koljonen. He had reached the final where he was to face compatriot and eventual champion, Anders Antonsen.

2017 world champion and Rio Olympic Bronze-medalist Viktor Axelsen will be competing in his second Olympics after he is seeded no.3 at the Tokyo Olympics. He, along with Anders Antonsen, are strong medal hopefuls for Denmark in badminton.

Kento Momota, Chen Long, and Jonatan Christie will be Viktor Axelsen’s rivalries at the Olympics next month.

4. Simona Quadrella (Swimming)

Simona Quadrella

Italian swimmer Simona Quadrella was infected with COVID-19 in October last year at the training camp. Along with her, Gabriele Detti, Federica Pellegrini, and seven other swimmers were too contracted with COVID-19.

The swimmers were at a training camp and all were asymptomatic despite testing positive for the virus.

Simona Quadrella recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative a few days later. The 1500m freestyle world champion will compete in her debut Olympics at the Tokyo Olympics in July. She will be participating in 800m and 1500m freestyle events and is one of the strong medal prospects in these swimming events.

5. Benedetta Pilato (Swimming)

Benedetta Pilato

Benedetta Pilato and six others were diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020, a week after the Italian Swimming Championships. Benedetta had announced the news on her Instagram handle.

This led to swimmers who came in close proximity to her at the championships to quarantine/isolate themselves.

Almost three weeks later, Benedetta Pilato tested negative for the virus and resumed her training. The 16-year-old with a world record in the 50m Breaststroke has her eye set on debut at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Benedetta Pilato will be competing in the women’s 100m Breaststroke event as one of the medal prospects.

Edited by Rohit Mishra