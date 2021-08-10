Top 5 moments for the Indian contingent at Olympics 2021

The Indian contingent had a stellar campaign at the Olympics. Right from Mirabai Chanu's silver medal triumph to Neeraj Chopra's historic gold-winning throw, the fans were treated to some memorable moments to cherish. India garnered 7 medals at Tokyo, which is the highest in the country's history at the Summer Games.

On that note, here are the top 5 moments for the Indian contingent at the Olympics 2021.

#5 Lovlina Borgohain's bronze-medal win

Lovlina Borgohain was India's only medal winner in boxing at the Olympics 2021. The pugilist became the first medalist from the state of Assam. Her victory in the quarters against China's Chen guaranteed India its second medal at the Olympics.

She was fierce in her bout and her celebration after being announced as the winner was indeed special. Although she lost in the semis against Bussenaz Surmeneli, the Indian showed great courage and grit. Her bronze medal win proved that adversity can be overcome by sheer hard work and dedication.

#4 Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win on the first day

Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning Silver at Tokyo #Olympics with a combined lift of 202 kg in women's 49kg weightlifting event.

Proud moment for India.!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#OlympicGames #cheers4india #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/UrxtdumVod — Ajay Kumar 🇮🇳 (@ajaykumar_jk) July 24, 2021

India's Olympic campaign started with Mirabai Chanu's special performance to give India its first medal in weightlifting in 21 years. Indians were elated after the win, as it marked the perfect start to India's campaign at the Olympics.

#3 PV Sindhu's bronze medal win

PV Sindhu is one of the most loved shuttlers in India. Her mission was to win gold in Tokyo. However, she bowed out to the brilliance of Tai Tzu-Ying. Sindhu still had a chance to go home with a bronze, and she was up against China's Hi Binjao in the Bronze medal match.

The Rio silver medalist played brilliantly to take a 21-13, 21-15 victory, and with that, she became only the second Indian to have medals in two separate Olympic campaigns.

#2 Indian hockey team's victory in the bronze medal match

The Indian hockey team's bronze medal win ended India's 41-year wait for a medal in the national sport. The 'Men in Blue' rose to the occasion as they defeated the Germans 5-4 in a nail-biting encounter to win the bronze medal. PR Sreejesh's last-second save guaranteed victory, after which the whole of India celebrated the splendid feat. The triumph gave the lakhs of hockey India fans a sense of satisfaction and joy, as they awaited this moment for a long time.

#1 National anthem being played during Neeraj Chopra's victory ceremony

Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympics. Fans in India were elated after the triumph and awaited the victory ceremony. Unlike usual, Neeraj Chopra himself had to wear the medal, owing to the COVID-19 safety protocol.

The national anthem of India was played and the flag was hoisted high above the flags of the two nations who won silver and bronze. This brought tears of joy and happiness to millions of Indians who watched this special moment on their television sets.

Edited by Prem Deshpande