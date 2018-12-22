Top 5 Non-Olympic sports India has done well in

Vishwanathan Anand is renowned for his speed in Rapid chess

With the decline of populist support in host nations, which have increasingly become diverse with several hosts, with not so established sporting culture and heritage struggling to capture the imagination of the masses over the past few editions.

This has led to a decline in the prestige of the event and a steady decline in interest from potential suitors. To rejuvenate the Games and make them more customized for each host nation and their demographic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has allowed all the subsequent host nations to add certain sports to the Olympics only for their particular edition.

A welcome move that would see the host nations enjoying a somewhat sporting advantage as well as letting the spectators watch their popular sports at the international Olympic level. This would not only increase the interaction between the audience and the sports but also increase its reach to the roots of the country.

Tokyo 2020 has decided to include Karate, Surfing, Baseball/Softball, Skateboarding and Mountain Climbing to the Olympic fold for 2020 as per a statement released on the official Tokyo 2020 website. With India considering hosting the 2032 Olympics, a look at some non-Olympic sports where India has excelled over the years.

#5 Chess

A board game that has been making a recent push to be permanently included into the Olympic fold, chess has its roots in India with it being inspired by Chausar and originated from the India-China heartland.

India has seen several Grandmasters over the years with one of the most legendary players in Padma Vibhushan Vishwanathan Anand dominating the sport at the highest level for several decades.

In a nation obsessed with Cricket, his achievements have by far gone unnoticed but his rise from being India's first Grandmaster to being a world champion in a few years is a wonderful story of grit and dedication.

Even though he has declined over years with age kicking in, there have been several other stalwarts in Indian chess like Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, and several others.

