USA at Olympics Day 1 (24 July, 2021) roundup: Results, medal tally and standings

For the first time since 1976, the USA failed to open its medal account on Day 1 of the Olympics. A total of 28 countries were able to win a medal in the 11 events held but the USA wasn't one of them.

So, how did they fare? Let's find out.

Shooting

Mary Carolin Tucker finished third in the women's 10m air rifle qualifiers with a score of 631.4. Weisz Alison Marie was ranked 14th and failed to qualify for the finals. Tucker, however, finished sixth in the finals.

In the men's 10m air pistol qualifiers, James Hall and Nickolaus Mowrer ranked in 10th and 13th position respectively and failed to qualify for the finals.

Rowing

The duo of Megan Kalmoe and Tracy Eisser finished fourth in the heats of the women's pair, completing the race in 7:26.95. Later in Day 1, Mary Reckford and Michelle Sechser finished third in the lightweight women's double sculls heats. However, they will still have to go through the repechage.

In the women's four event, Madeleine Wanamaker, Claire Collins, Kendall Chase and Grace Luczak finished fourth in the heats. But the team of Andrew Reed, Anders Weiss, Michael Grady and Clark Dean qualified for the men's four event finals after finishing second in their heat.

In the men's eight event, USA finished second and qualified for the repechage. While in the women's eight, they qualified for the finals after finishing first.

Fencing

Andrew Mackiewicz nicked Japan's Tomohiro Shmamura in the men's sabre individual table of 64 with a scoreline of 15-13. However, he succumbed to South Korea's Oh Sang-uk 15-7 in the men's sabre individual table of 32. Also coming up short was USA's Daryl Homer, who lost to Egypt's Mohamed Amer.

Eli Dershwitz won his men's sabre individual table of 32 encounter with a 15-9 scoreline against Japan's Kaito Streets. But South Korea's Kim Jung-Hwan proved too strong for him and he lost the next round 15-9.

Kelley Hurley beat Estonia's Erika Kirpu in the women's epee individual table of 32 by a scoreline of 15-14. However, she lost to ROC's Aizanat Murtazaeva 12-11.

Courtney Hurley and Katherine Holmes lost their women's epee individual table of 32 encounters against China's Zhu Mingye and South Korea's Sera Song respectively.

Archery

The mixed team of Mackenzie Brown and Brady Ellison were knocked out in the 1/8 eliminations as Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa beat them 5-4.

Table tennis

Table Tennis - Olympics: Day 1 - Nikhil Kumar

Nikhil Kumar advanced to the next round after beating Mongolia's Lkhagvasuren Enkhbat with a score of 11-2, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 in the men's singles preliminary round. In the first round, he beat Ecuador's Alberto Mino 8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 11-13, 11-6 to move ahead in the competition.

In the women's singles, Juan Liu beat Nigeria's Olufunke Oshonaike to progress to the next round.

Badminton

The duo of Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew lost their men's doubles Group C encounter to China's Jun Hui Li and Yu-Chen Liu 9-21, 17-21.

Cycling

Brandon McNulty finished sixth in the men's road race while Lawson Craddock finished down in 80th position.

Tennis

In the men's singles, Tommy Paul and Tennys Sandgren lost to ROC's Aslan Karatsev and Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta respectively in straight sets. While Jessica Pegula lost in the first round, Alison Riske advanced in women's singles.

In the men's doubles, the pair of Rajeev Ram and Frances Tiafoe got the better of their ROC counterparts Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev to advance to the next round.

Boxing

Delante Johnson (red) in action at Day 1 of Olympics

The USA began their boxing campaign on a disappointing note as Yarisel Ramirez lost 5-0 to Croatia's Nikolina Cacic in the women's featherweight category. Ragan Duke won his preliminary contest against France's Samuel Kistohurry with a split decision of 3-2 in the men's featherweight category.

In the men's welterweight category, Delante Johnson beat Brian Agustin Arregui with a split decision of 3-2 to progress to the Round of 16.

Weightlifting

Je Delacruz lifted 86kg in the snatch but failed to muster the energy to lift a single weight in the clean and jerk section in women's 49kg.

Water polo

The United States women's team beat Japan 25-4 convincingly in their Group B preliminary round encounter.

Softball

USA beat Mexico 2-0 to preserve their second position in their group, behind Japan.

Equestrian

Sabine Schut-Kery finished second in the dressage Group C while Peters S Suppenkasper and Lyle A Salvino finished ninth and 10th in Group F and D respectively. Sabine has qualified for the finals. In the team event, USA finished in ninth position.

3x3 basketball

The women's USA team beat France 17-10 in their pool round before getting the better of Mongolia 21-9.

Swimming

Chase Kalisz of USA in action at Day 1 of Olympics 2021

Chase Kalisz came in second in his men's 400m individual medley heat while Jay Litherland finished third. Both of them qualified for the finals. In the women's 100m butterfly event, Claire Curzan finished third in the heats while Torri Huske finished second. Both qualified for the finals.

In the men's 400m freestyle heats, Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell finished second and fourth respectively. In the women's 400m individual medley race, Hali Flickinger finished in second place to qualify for the finals alongside Emma Weyant, who topped her heat.

Michael Andrew led the heats in the men's 100m breaststroke while Andrew Wilson finished second. In the women's 4x100 freestyle relay race, USA finished second in their heat.

Gymnastics

Ready for floor finals 🇺🇸❤️ https://t.co/0XKOfM9fRI — Yul Moldauer (@Yul_Shin0122) July 24, 2021

USA qualified for the finals of the men's team event after finishing fourth in the qualifiers behind Japan, China, and ROC.

Football

In women's football, USA beat New Zealand 6-1 as Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press and Alex Morgan scored a goal each. The remaining two were own goals.

Beach volleyball

In the men's preliminary Pool D round, the pairing of Nicholas Lucena and Phil Dalhausser lost 17-21, 18-21 to their Dutch counterparts.

Volleyball

Our U.S. Men's Olympic Team opens with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 win over France. Taylor Sander led with 15 points, Matt Anderson had 13, and TJ DeFalco had 10. pic.twitter.com/XCuteCWxel — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) July 24, 2021

In the final event of the day to see an US athlete participate, the country beat France 3-0 in their Pool B men's encounter.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee