"I wish to stand on the podium": Watch Kamalpreet Kaur's inspiring journey to Tokyo Olympics

Kamalpreet Kaur will represent India in the women's discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With the summer games set to begin next week, the Olympic series 'Jee Jaan Se' tracks Kaur's journey from Punjab to Tokyo.

Kamalpreet Kaur broke the mould by becoming the first girl from her community to enroll in sports. Now, she is inspiring young girls in India, while chasing her own dreams as well.



How Kamalpreet Kaur reached Tokyo Olympics

Coming from Badal, a small town in Punjab, Kaur had to fight the odds to make her dream of representing India at the Olympics come true. The episode shows the support she received from her parents and teachers to pursue her dream. They noticed her interest in sports and encouraged her to play. Kaur repaid their faith and won prizes in school and district competitions.

It was at the Sports Authority of India center in Badal that Kaur finally made up her mind about the sport she would stick to - discus throw. With proper training and facilities, Kaur started winning major competitions and dominating the national circuit.

However, Kaur failed to qualify for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The discus thrower was unwell during the national qualifiers in Guwahati and failed to hit the qualifying mark.

This failure sparked something inside Kaur. It made her more focused and determined to accomplish her dream. When she learnt that the qualifying mark for the Tokyo Olympics had been increased from 63m to 63.5m, she decided to aim for 65m. She managed this at the Federation Cup in March with a throw of 65.06m and secured a spot at the 2020 Olympics. She even bettered this mark with another throw of 66.59m at the Indian Grand Prix 4. This was a national record.

Kaur now has her eyes set on the Tokyo Olympics. The Punjab girl will hope to better her national record throw at the Games. A 66.59m throw would have secured her a bronze at Rio. With the hopes of an athletics medal set on her shoulders, Kaur will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics in the qualifying round on the 31st of July.

