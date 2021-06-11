What protocols await athletes at Tokyo Olympics? 

Unlike the previous editions, the Tokyo Olympics next month will be a different affair altogether. From more scheduled events in history to as many as five events making their Summer Games debuts, the Tokyo Olympics will see stringent protocols in place for all involved – for the first time ever.

The Tokyo Olympics was originally scheduled for 2020 but got postponed for a year due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite several protests, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese authorities decided to go ahead with the Games. The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23.

Approximately 11,500 athletes from all over the world are expected to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in addition to another 79,000 journalists, officials and staff. Certainly, the organizers have some serious tasks at their hands.

Let’s take a look at athletes' protocols at Tokyo Olympics

More COVID-19 tests than scheduled events

Any Tokyo Olympics-bound athlete must have two negative COVID-19 test reports within 96 hours before taking their flights to Japan. The tests must be taken on different days. Upon arrival, the athletes will be tested again for COVID-19.

The athletes need to download COCOA (COVID-19 Contact App) and health reporting smartphone applications that will help the organizers to monitor their whereabouts. They need to activate the app as soon as they land in Japan.

Upon their arrival in Japan, the athletes will be put in isolation for three days and will be allowed to participate in Games related activities during this time – subject to negative test reports each day and adhering to Tokyo Olympics protocols.

Tokyo Olympics chief Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference in Tokyo

Athletes will also need to provide their daily temperature and any symptoms via the suggested apps on their smartphones. It is likely that their temperatures will be recorded every time while entering an Olympic venue.

They will also undergo daily rapid saliva antigen tests. A more accurate PCR test will be carried out if any test result comes negative or unclear. If any athlete is tested positive, he/she will be sent in complete isolation immediately and contact tracing will soon start.

Hugs or high-fives? Not allowed

There should be at least a gap of two meters between two individuals in all places except on the playing field. Unlike the normal situations, no physical interaction is allowed during the athletes’ stay at the Tokyo Olympics – hugs, handshakes and even high-fives.

During meal time, athletes are advised to maintain the two-metre gap from others while having food. Individuals staying at the Tokyo Olympics village can eat there or in other venues or any other location specially permitted. One can also use the catering facility at the Games venues or restaurants at their hotel or in their own rooms.

Athletes can’t play tourists

Unlike in the previous editions of Summer Olympics, athletes at Tokyo Olympics won’t be allowed to play tourists because of COVID-19 pandemic. They will only be entitled to prepare and compete. Athletes will only be allowed to leave their accommodation for Games venues and some limited permitted destinations.

Wear masks almost all the time

The athletes will be required to wear masks all the time except when they are eating, drinking, sleeping, training and competing. Dedicated Olympic vehicles will be provided to the athletes during their time at the Tokyo Olympics. They can use public transit only if that is the last option – such as to reach remote venues.

