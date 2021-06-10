5 wrestlers who might stop Vinesh Phogat from winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Vinesh Phogat's potential challengers for the Tokyo Olympics: With the Tokyo Olympics just 43 days away, the dark clouds of uncertainty have faded away. The Olympic buzz has started taking over as athletes enter the final phase of their preparations. Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s biggest medal hopes, will be in action in Poland before returning to Hungary for a training camp.

The 2019 world medallist is among the top wrestlers in 53kg and will enter the Tokyo Olympics as the top seed. However, 53kg, loaded with multiple world and continental champions, is one of the deepest weight class in women’s wrestling. Vinesh Phogat will have her task cut out in Tokyo with over five wrestlers as favorites to finish at the podium.

Here are five wrestlers who can stop Vinesh Phogat from winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics:

Sofia Mattson (Sweden) vs Vinesh Phogat:

The 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist will enter as one of the favorites to finish at the top of the podium. The 31-year-old Swedish wrestler is a six-time world medalist and eight-time European medalist.

Vinesh Phogat and Sofia Mattson have clashed once at the 2019 Worlds in Nur Sultan. The Indian wrestler won 13-0 in dominant fashion.

Mayu Mukaida (Japan) vs Vinesh Phogat:

If there is one wrestler who is still an enigma for Vinesh Phogat, it’s Japan’s Mayu Mukaida. The two-time world champion has been an Achilles heel for India’s ace grappler.

The duo have met thrice in their careers, with Mayu Mukaida getting the better of Vinesh Phogat each time. She would be the 27-year-old’s biggest concern going into the Tokyo Olympics.

Jacarra Winchester (USA) vs Vinesh Phogat:

The 2019 world champion had a decision to make after a gold medal winning performance in Nur Sultan – whether to move up or down in the weight category to get eligible for the Tokyo Olympics.

She decided to move up to 62kg only to realize 53kg, where Vinesh Phogat competes is a much-suited weight for her.

Jacarra Winchester is one of the finest ground wrestlers of the current generation. She won’t be an easy opponent for Vinesh Phogat at the Tokyo Olympics, especially as she is still a mystery to her.

Pang Qianyu (China) vs Vinesh Phogat:

Pang Qianyu is a two-time world championship bronze medalist and an Asian Champion.

She and Vinesh Phogat were expected to clash in 2020 at the Asian Championship in New Delhi before China’s decision to withdraw due to the pandemic. Both wrestlers have met just once at the 2019 Asian Championship, where Vinesh Phogat got the better of Pang Qianyu.

Maria Prevolaraki (Greece) vs Vinesh Phogat:

The Greek wrestler would be a dark horse in the 53kg at the Tokyo Olympics. Maria Prevolaraki is a four-time European medalist and two-time world medalist. Given her recent form at the European Championship, where she won a silver medal, beating her would be a big challenge for Vinesh Phogat in Tokyo.

Edited by Rohit Mishra