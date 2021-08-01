What is ROC full form in Olympics 2021? Explaining Russia's exclusion from the Games

ROC is one of the contingents competing at the 2021 Olympics. The name 'ROC' stands for Russian Olympic Committee. Many must be wondering why Russia is competing under this name at the Olympics. For all of those people who want to know more about 'ROC.' - here's a detailed article about it.

Two years ago, Russia were banned from all international sport — yet there are more Russians at Tokyo 2020 than there were at Rio 2016. @ThomGibbs examines one of the most unconvincing bans in sporting history. https://t.co/be2is3EAEs — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) July 29, 2021

Why is Russia not a part of the Olympics?

Russia was given a two-year ban by the World Doping Agency for its unethical state-sponsored doping program. The controversy came to light in 2016 when it was revealed that around 15 Russian athletes who won a medal at the Winter Games in Sochi, had been tested positive in the doping test.

Russia gets to compete in the Olympics under a different name, ROC. When it was proven they had a state sponsored drug cheating system. American athletes that were caught should be allowed to participate under AOC, American Olympic Committee. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 28, 2021

Russia also tried to manipulate the data of all the athletes to keep their state doping policy a secret. This led to an immediate ban of 4 years on Russia from competing at all events. Later the Court of Arbitration for Sports reduced the period of the ban to two years. As per the ban imposed by WADA, no athlete can compete under the country name Russia from December 17, 2020, to December 17, 2022.

What are the rules to be followed by ROC athletes?

The absurdity of Russia being banned from the Olympics for doping but the Russian Olympic Committee being allowed to compete… — Jacob Harris (@harrisj) July 27, 2021

ROC athletes will not be allowed to compete under the Russian flag. They aren't allowed to use the flag or have the Russian symbol anywhere on their uniform or vests. If an athlete has Russia included anywhere in the uniform, he/she will also have to mention neutral athlete along with it. Also, the national anthem will not be played if any player from Russia wins a gold medal.

When can Russia start competing in international competitions?

According to the ban imposed, Russia can only compete in international competitions after 2022. Russian athletes will even have to compete under the ROC banner at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. The next event where the Russia can directly participate as a contingent is the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How many medals has ROC won at the 2021 Olympics?

The name change has not affected the Russians' performance at the Tokyo Olympics. The ROC contingent has won a total of 40 medals so far. The ROC athletes have managed to win 11 gold, 16 silver and 13 bronze medals at the 2021 Olympics. With a week of action remaining, the 'ROC' is expected to add a few more medals to their tally.

