Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 10, 2nd August)? Events, predictions, and favourites

India clinched a medal after an eight-day hiatus courtesy of PV Sindhu bagging a bronze medal for the country at Olympics 2021. With that, she became the first Indian Woman to add two medals to her tally at the Olympics.

The nation will have its eyes pinned on Kamalpreet Kaur, who is another hope for a medal.

Check Out: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Dutee Chand, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar & Sanjeev Rajput will be in action on the 10th day of Olympics 2021. Moreover, the Indian Women's Hockey side will meet the Australian Women's side in a bid to book a place in the semis.

With that said, here our the prediction for Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 10, 2nd August): Events

Athletics

Kamalpreet Kaur in action during Day 8 of Olympics 2021

Women's 200m Round 1 - Heat 4 - Dutee Chand - 7:24 AM

Women's Discus Throw Final - Kamalpreet Kaur - 4:30 PM

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Position Men's Qualification - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput - 8:00 AM

50m Rifle 3 Position Men's Finals - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput (Subject to Qualification) - 1:10 PM

Women's Hockey

India vs Australia - Quarter-final - 8:30 AM

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 10, 2nd August) predictions: Who could win medals?

Ireland v India - Hockey - Olympics 2021: Day 7

As we enter Day 10 of the competition, all eyes will be on Kamalpreet Kaur, as the Indian discus thrower can win a medal for India on Monday. Her third throw measured 64 meters, which landed on the qualification mark. With that, she made it to the final round of the event.

The Indian Women's Hockey team faces a tough challenge against three-time champions Australia and are unlikely to progress to the semis. However, they will look to put in their best efforts on Monday morning.

Dutee Chand will face six tough competitors in Heat 4 of the Track & Field event. She is India's best player but might not be able to win a medal for her country.

Once again, fans will be expecting a medal from the Indian shooters, who compete in the 50m Rifle 3 Position Men's at Olympics 2021 tomorrow. The two shooters competing are Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput. With the other shooter having failed to bag a medal for the country, fans will look forward to some exciting performances for the two male shooters.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod