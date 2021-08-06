Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 15, 7th August)? Events, predictions, and favorites

Four Indian athletes will represent India on Day 15 of the Olympics 2021. Aditi Ashok, Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia are the three athletes to watch on Saturday.

India have hopes of winning a medal or two on Day 15. Bajrang Punia will compete in a bronze medal match, while Neeraj Chopra will represent India in the final of men's javelin throw.

Aditi Ashok is also just one step away from booking a berth in the final round of the women's individual golf event.

With that said, here are our predictions for Day 15 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 15, 7th August): Events

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra, 4:30 PM

Golf

Women's Individual Round 4 - Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar, 3:00 AM

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 65kg (Bronze Medal Match) - Bajrang Punia vs TBD, approx. 3:45 PM

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 15, 7th August) predictions: Who could win medals?

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok maintained her second position among 60 athletes at the end of Round 3. She will look to stay at the top and make it to the final round of the event.

Diksha Dagar, on the other hand, didn't have a fine run at the event. She doesn't stand a chance of progressing to the next stage but will look to finish her campaign on a high.

Bajrang Punia will play his bronze medal bout against the winner of the repechage round. The Commonwealth and Asian Games champion will hope to produce his best form and clinch a medal for his country.

The Indian grappler won his 1/8 & 1/4 Finals bouts. He lost his semi-final bout against Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev, due to which he will now compete for bronze at the Olympics 2021.

Indian fans will have their hopes pinned on Neeraj Chopra, who is a strong contender to bag a medal for the nation. The javelin thrower topped the qualification round with a throw of 86.59m. The 23-year-old could create history by bringing home a gold medal for India after a long drought.

