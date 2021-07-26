Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 4, 27 July)? Events, predictions and favorites

Day 4 of the Olympics 2021 will witness twelve Indian stars in action. The pairs of Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary & Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh are the ones to watch out for.

Let's have a look at India's schedule for the fourth day of Olympics 2021:

India at Olympics 2021 on Day 4 (27 July): Events

Badminton

Men's Doubles Group Stage - Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs. Sean Vardy & Ben Lane 8:30 AM

Boxing

Women's Welterweight Round of 16 - Nadine Apetz vs. Lovlina Borgohain, 10:57 AM

Hockey

Men's Pool A - India vs. Spain, 6:30 AM

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 5 - Nethra Kumanan, 8:35 AM

Women's Laser Radial Race 6 - Nethra Kumanan, 9:50 AM

Men's Laser Radial Race 4 - Vishnu Saravanan, 8:45 AM

Men's Laser Radial Race 5 - Vishnu Saravanan, 10:00 AM

Men's Laser Radial Race 5 - Vishnu Saravanan, 11:15 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 1 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 11:20 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 1 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 12:15 PM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 1 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 1:10 APM

Shooting

Mixed 10m Air Pistol Qualifications - Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary, 5:30 AM

Mixed 10m Air Pistol Medal Match - Subject to qualification, 7:30 AM

Mixed 10m Air Rifle Qualifications - Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Singh Panwar, 9:45 AM

Mixed 10m Air Rifle Medal Match - Subject to qualification, 11:45 AM

Table Tennis

Men's singles - Ma Long vs. Sharath Kamal Achanta, 8:30 AM

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 4, 27 July) predictions: Who could win medals?

Shooting - Olympics 2021: Day 1

Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will look to win their upcoming Men's Doubles Group Stage fixture against Sean Vardy & Ben Lane. Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain faces a tough opponent in her Round of 16 matches.

The Indian sailors are unlikely to progress to the final round of the event but will look to give it their all. Sharath Kamal Achanta faces Ma Long in the third round of Men's Singles Table Tennis.

The Indian shooters are the favorites to win a medal on Tuesday and will look to make their country proud.

Edited by Prem Deshpande