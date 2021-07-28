Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 6, 29th July)? Events, predictions and favorites

The sixth day of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 will witness Indian stars competing in nine sports.

India are 43rd in the Tokyo Olympics Medal Tally table with just a solitary medal to their name thus far. They have the potential to clinch a medal on Thursday.

On that note, here are our predictions for Indian athletes in action on Day 6 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 6, 29th July): Events

Archery

Men's individual 1/32 eliminations - Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng, 7:31 AM

Badminton

Women's singles Round of 16 - PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt, 6:15 AM

Boxing

Men's Super Heavyweight Round of 16 - Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown, 8:48 AM

Women's flyweight Round of 16 - Ingrit Valencia vs Mary Kom, 3:36 PM

Golf

Men's Individual - Anirban Lahiri & Udayan Mane, 4:00 AM

Hockey

Men's pool A - India vs Argentina, 6:00 AM

Rowing

Men's lightweight double sculls Finals - Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh, 5:20 AM

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 7 & 8 - Nethra Kumanan, 8:45 AM

Men's Laser Race 7 & 8 - Vishnu Saravanan, 8:35 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 5 & 6 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 8:35 AM onwards

Shooting

Women's 25m pistol qualification - Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat, 5:30 AM

Swimming

Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash, 4:16 PM

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 6, 29th July) predictions: Who could win medals?

Indian archer Atanu Das is expected to defeat Deng Yu-Cheng in the 1/32 elimination stage. Shuttler PV Sindhu is a favorite as well to win her match and progress to the quarterfinals.

Satish Kumar and Mary Kom will face their respective opponents in Round of 16 bouts on Thursday. Both players have the potential to progress to the next round of the event.

Once again, all Indians will have their hopes pinned on Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat to win a medal at the Women's 25m pistol event. Bhaker will look to shake off her disappointment of missing out on a medal twice at the ongoing Games and put in her best efforts one last time.

