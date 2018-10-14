Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today: Match List for October 14

Sarah Waris FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 45 // 14 Oct 2018, 15:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Men's Hockey 5s team will fight for the gold

India has taken centre-stage at the Youth Olympics 2018 at Buenos Aires, Argentina, with its 47-member contingent. A lot was expected from the shooters and the badminton stars, and little did they disappoint. While Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary led the way in shooting to help India clinch two gold medals, Lakshya Sen, former junior number 1 in the BWF rankings, came home with the silver medal in the boys' singles event.

Team India has the opportunity to increase their gold medal tally to four on October 14 as both the Women's and the Men's Hockey Teams will fight it off in the summit clash of their respective events. Both squads have looked convincing and have dominated the proceedings right from the Group Stages, and the Indian fans would be hopeful that they can bag the coveted yellow metal.

In archery, Akash will be aiming to qualify for the quarters in the Mixed International Team challenge with Turkey's Selin Satir.

Here is the full schedule for India on Day 8:

Archery

Mixed International Team 1/8th Elimination Round - Akash with Turkey's Selin Satir against The Netherlands' Laura van der Winkel and Russia's Stanislav Cheremiskin at 5:30mpm IST

Hockey 5s

Men Gold Medal match - India vs Malaysia at 11:30pm IST

Women Gold Medal Match - India vs Argentina at 1:10am IST (15th October)

Table Tennis

Mixed International Team Round of 16 - Vikash Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath against Romania's Cristian Pletea and Andreea Dragoman at 8pm IST.

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: October 14, 2018

Venue: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here.