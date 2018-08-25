Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 25

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy may have fallen by the wayside, but the women will look to keep the flag flying tomorrow in badminton. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal both play their pre-quarters today while the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Siki Reddy play in the quarterfinals. The two men's doubles teams are also in pre-quarterfinal play.

Athletics competition tips off tomorrow and Hima Das, who recently won gold at the IAAF U-20 World Championships, takes part in the Women's 400m Heats tomorrow. Das and Nirmla are the two participants in this event. Sarita Singh is in the final of the Women's Hammer Throw while Tajinderpal Singh is in the final of the Men's Shot Put.

The big match(es) of the day come from the squash arena. Both of India's women have made the semis in singles action. They have Malaysian opponents facing them in the final four with Dipika Pallikal facing a particularly daunting task against former world number 1 and current number nine Nicol David. Joshna Chinappa meanwhile is up against Sivasangari Subramaniam, who is ranked lower than her. An all-Indian final would be unbelievable!

On the men's side, Saurav Ghosal won the all-India battle yesterday against Harinder Pal Sandhu which sees him in the semis too with a chance to make the final.

The Indian women's hockey team takes on Korea in a crucial Pool B match.

Team competition continues in archery with Indian men's and women's teams in pre-quarterfinal action in the Recurve.

India's sailors take to the seas in hopes of bringing in more medals.

Here's the complete schedule for Saturday:

ARCHERY

(8:00 am) Recurve Women's Team, Pre-quarters - India vs Mongolia

(9:10 am) Recurve Men's Team, Pre-quarters - India vs Vietnam

ATHLETICS

(9:00 am) Men's High Jump, Qualification - Chethan Balasubramanya

(9:40 am) Men's 400m, Qualification - Muhammed Yahiya, Arokiarajiv

(5:10 pm) Women's Hammer Throw, Final - Sarita Singh

(5:15 pm) Men's Long Jump, Qualification - Sreeshankar

(6:00 pm) Women's 100m, Qualification - Dutee Chand

(6:30 pm) Men's Shot Put, Final - Tajinderpal Singh, Women's 10,000m, Final - Sanjivani Jadhav, Suriya Loganathan

(7:05 pm) Women's 400m, Qualification - Hima Das, Nirmala

BADMINTON

(11:30 am onwards)

Men's Doubles, Round of 16 - Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Solgyu Choi/Minhyuk Kang (KOR), Manu Attri/Sumeet Reddy vs Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen (CHN)

Women's Singles, Round of 16 - Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani Fitriani (INA), PV Sindhu vs Mariska Tunjung (INA)

Women's Doubles, Quarterfinals - Ashwini Ponnappa/Siki Reddy vs Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (CHN)

BOWLING

(7:30 am) Men's Team of Six, 1st Block

BOXING

(2:15 pm) Women's Light (60 kg), Round of 16 - Pavitra vs Rukhsana Perveen (PAK)

BRIDGE

(8:30 am onwards)

Men's Team, Qualification (India currently 7th after 11 rounds)

Mixed Team, Round Robin 2 (India currently 1st after 5 rounds)

Supermixed Team, Qualification (India currently 6th after 7 rounds)

CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT

(7:30 am) Canoe TBR 200m Men, Heats, Canoe TBR 200m Women, Heats

GOLF

(4:30 am)

Women's Individual, Round 3 - Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo

Women's Team, Round 3

(5:03 am)

Men's Individual, Round 3 - Aadil Bedi, Rayhan Thomas, Kshitij Kaul, Hari Mohan Singh

Men's Team, Round 3

HANDBALL

(12:30 pm) Women's Classification, 9th-10th place - India vs Malaysia

HOCKEY

(6:30 pm) Women's, Pool B - India vs Korea

SAILING

(10:30 am) 49er Men, Races 3, 4 & 5 - Varun Thakkar/Ganapathy Chengappa

(10:35 am) 49er FX Women, Races 3, 4 & 5 - Varsha Gautham/Sweta Shervegar

Laser Radial, Races 3, 4 & 5 - Nethra Kumanan

(10:40 am) Open Laser 4.7, Races 3, 4 & 5 - Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar

Mixed RS One, Races 3, 4 & 5

SEPAK TAKRAW

(12:30 pm) Men's Regu Preliminary, Group B - India vs Korea

SHOOTING

(6:30 am) Women's Skeet, Qualification - Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon

(7:00 am) Men's Skeet, Qualification - Angad Singh, Sheeraz Sheikh

(7:30 am) Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, Qualification - Shivam Shukla, Anish [Final @ 1:30 pm]

SPORT CLIMBING

(7:45 am)

Men's Combined, Lead Qualification - Chingkheinganba Maibam, Bharath Kamath

Women's Combined, Lead Qualification - Shreya Nankar

SQUASH

(1:30 pm) Women's Singles, Semifinals - Dipika Pallikal vs Nicol David (MAS)

(2:30 pm) Women's Singles, Semifinals - Joshna Chinappa vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (MAS)

(3:30 pm) Men's Singles, Semifinals - Saurav Ghosal vs Au Chun Ming (HKG)

VOLLEYBALL

(8:30 am) Men's Preliminary, Pool F - India vs Maldives

(5:30 pm) Women's Preliminary, Pool B - India vs Taipei

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)