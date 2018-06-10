Asian Games 2018: Women's and Men's squash teams announced

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal once again make the squash roster.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 10 Jun 2018, 00:51 IST

Dipika Pallikal made it to the women's squad

What's the story?

Both the Men's squash team and the squash Women's team for the Asian Games 2018 have been announced. There are no surprise omissions as both Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal make their respective teams.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Asian Games are just around the corner. This time around, the Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang. The games will start on August 18 and will go on for the next two weeks, finally culminating on September 2.

There will be some new events at the games, such as three-on-three Basketball and BMX Freestyle. Some of these games are being introduced as a trial for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The heart of the matter

The squash roster is the latest to be announced, ahead of the 2018 Asian Games. The two teams - Men and Women, will compete in both singles and doubles.

Both the teams have four members each. Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, and Tanvi Khanna make up the Women's team. While Chinappa and Pallikal provide experience to the team, Kuruvilla and Khanna will provide energy.

Over at the Men's side. Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Sandhu are once again part of the squad. Ramit Tandon is another familiar name and Mahesh Mangaonkar completes the team.

The Indian squash teams will be hoping to get their ninth medal overall at the Asian Games.

What's next?

India will once again send out a full-strength roster to Jakarta and Palembang. The Indian athletes did well in the last international event- the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and will look to continue their great streak.

Squash, however, hasn't been one of India's strongest sports in the recent years. Nevertheless, the two teams will give their absolute best to change that.

